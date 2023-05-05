SCHROEPPEL — When Micron Technology announced it would build a huge semiconductor manufacturing plant in Clay it set off a stampede as governments, developers and private citizens scrambled to get their hands on land, the closer to the Micron site the better.
Case in point, this year the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency spent $2.1 million on 105 acres of land to build a new industrial park close to Micron.
But Oswego County’s top economic development official is adamant that it’s is not cause for concern and that everyone in the region will benefit from Micron.
“It’s not a competition,” said Austin Wheelock, CEO of Operation Oswego County. “There’s going to be more than enough businesses that are going to spin off from Micron that we’re all going to get our fair share.”
The move by Onondaga County is a smart one, he said, because Micron is likely going to want its most important suppliers nearby.
“There’s going to be businesses that need to be located as close to Micron as possible,” Wheelock said.
White Pine Commerce Park, the Micron site, is a 1,400-acre area owned by the Onondaga County IDA that’s located at the northeast corner of Caughdenoy Road and Route 31. The 105 acres of land the IDA purchased this year, dubbed White Pine South, is at the southeast corner of Caughdenoy and Route 31. The IDA still wants to buy more land on the south side of Route 31.
Supply chain companies that support Micron with materials or support services would use the White Pine South park.
The new industrial park is still in the planning stages but that hasn’t stopped government officials from courting potential tenants. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon traveled to California last year to meet with companies interested in opening facilities close to Micron.
Attracting companies that will support Micron is likely going to be crucial because while the actual manufacturing plant is expected to eventually employ more than 9,000 people, supply chain companies will create an estimated 41,000 jobs.
Oswego County hasn’t been sitting on the sidelines since Micron’s announcement. It found itself ahead of the game thanks to a land deal in southern Oswego County.
In 2021, the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency purchased 185 acres of land adjacent to its existing L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park off Route 481 in the town of Schroeppel.
Wheelock has acknowledged county officials didn’t have a “crystal ball” when they made the deal, which happened after several years of negotiations with the owners. The existing industrial park was filling up and discussions about expanding had taken place for years.
But it turned out to be a windfall for the county’s economic development agencies. The Oswego County IDA purchased the land for a little over $1.1 million, far less than it is worth today. It also put Oswego County ahead in terms of engineering and design work on the site, as well as building out water, sewers and utilities.
“And so we’re in the game because we have it and I think a lot of places are kind of scrambling now to try to catch up to us,” Wheelock said at an IDA board meeting in January. “It’s going to cost them a lot more money to catch up to us.”
At the meeting, a board member praised the county’s foresight but asked what the next big land acquisition might be to support economic development.
“I won’t talk about it here in the public session,” Wheelock said, glancing toward a camera that was live-streaming the meeting. “But yeah, those are conversations that are being had as well.”
In a recent interview, Wheelock said that while the IDA and Operation Oswego County are focused on developing the industrial park in Schroeppel, what matters most is keeping as much of the economic benefits of Micron’s investment as possible here in central New York.
“If we don’t have the facilities here in central New York, they could land elsewhere in the state or even outside New York,” he said.
