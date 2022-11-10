Randy Griffin

Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin speaks during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in 2020. Griffin announced his retirement on Thursday, and his last day will be Nov. 18.

 File photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department’s chief is retiring.

OFD Chief Randy Griffin, the 11th chief in the department’s history, announced his retirement Thursday after more than 30 years of experience in fire service and public safety.

