OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department’s chief is retiring.
OFD Chief Randy Griffin, the 11th chief in the department’s history, announced his retirement Thursday after more than 30 years of experience in fire service and public safety.
Griffin joined the city of Oswego in early 2017, when he was also named the first director of emergency management. Griffin led the reorganization of OFD and led the Port City through the 2017 and 2019 flooding events. Griffin is also credited with assisting in the federal and state funded waterfront recovery bringing in nearly $20 million to the city in federal and state aid.
Not only did Griffin also oversee the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he also advised federal officials on the local community needs across the United States.
Most recently, Griffin led the city’s response to the harbor oil spill with U.S. Coast Guard, EPA, NOAA, New York State DEC and facility officials.
During his tenure with OFD, Griffin helped modernize and made upgrades to different apparatus, facilities, equipment and changes in hiring requirements. He also made investments in firefighter safety and health through equipment, training, changes in operation, cancer screening and the robotics program to protect firefighters and police officers in their duties.
“One of the best decisions I’ve made as mayor was to bring in Chief Griffin to the Oswego Fire Department. The fire department is now more efficient, effective, modernized and respected because of Randy’s leadership, and has more capability than ever because of the expertise and professionalism he brought to city government,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “I congratulate him on his retirement and thank him for his service to our community, and for being a key figure in my administration and (I) know he has prepared the department for many more years of continued success.”
A press release from the city noted that Griffin plans on enjoying retirement by traveling with occasional teaching. Griffin’s last day is Nov. 18.
Barlow mentioned to The Palladium-Times that the interview process is currently wrapping up and he will take the weekend to make the final decision early next week.
"The next chief will be an internal pick as the bench in OFD is strong," Barlow said. "With Randy's retirement effective next Friday, it is imperative I have a new chief and assistant chief in place by then so we'll be ready to go."
