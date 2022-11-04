OSWEGO — The end of daylight saving time (2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6) marks an important reminder for residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and change their batteries.

“(Those) little devices will make a huge difference if there’s a fire or (carbon monoxide leak) in your home,” said Randy Griffin, Oswego fire chief and director of emergency management. “They’ll actually alert you to the problem and give you the time to get out.”

