OSWEGO — The end of daylight saving time (2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6) marks an important reminder for residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and change their batteries.
“(Those) little devices will make a huge difference if there’s a fire or (carbon monoxide leak) in your home,” said Randy Griffin, Oswego fire chief and director of emergency management. “They’ll actually alert you to the problem and give you the time to get out.”
Both carbon monoxide poisoning and house fires can pose serious threats to unsuspecting residents. In 2021, local fire departments responded to more than 1.3 million fires, and fires caused 3,800 civilian deaths, 14,700 civilian injuries and $15.9 billion in property damages, according to a September study by the National Fire Protection Association. The study found that home fires caused 75 percent of all fire deaths.
Additionally, approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. visit emergency rooms and at least 430 people die each year due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We recommend replacing (smoke alarm) batteries twice a year,” Griffin said. “A good way to do that is to coincide it with daylight saving time, which happens twice a year. … If you have battery-operated carbon monoxide detectors, we recommend that people also replace those at the same time.”
In 2019, New York State passed a home smoke detector law that requires all new or replacement smoke detectors to be powered by 10-year, sealed, non-removable batteries or hardwired to the home. But many homes still use legacy smoke detectors that require the battery changes.
“If you take down your smoke detector and can’t find the battery, it could be a 10-year detector,” Griffin said. “You should still check it periodically to make sure it’s working.”
Griffin said two common issues with older smoke detectors is that people will remove the batteries to use them with other devices without replacing them, and many people don’t replace their smoke alarms.
“It’s not just a matter of buying a smoke detector when your house was built,” Griffin said. “A smoke detector won’t last forever. … You should check your smoke detector once per month just to verify it’s working properly. Batteries do not last very long.”
According to the American Red Cross, residents should replace smoke alarms that are 10 years old or older, as components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time.
New York State law requires residences to have a smoke detector with an audible alarm in each sleeping area, or in the immediate vicinity of each sleeping area within hearing range, Griffin said.
Some municipalities may have more stringent smoke detector laws, which would take the place of state law, according to a 2022 informational packet by the New York State Assembly.
State law also requires carbon monoxide detectors to be installed in all dwellings. For those who live in rental properties, their landlords are responsible to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are maintained, operable, and in compliance with state and local laws, according to Griffin.
Those who cannot afford smoke alarms or those who cannot physically install them can contact the Red Cross to see if they qualify for free home installation services by calling (518) 694-5121 or emailing preparedness.eny@redcross.org. Griffin said the Oswego Fire Department can also help install smoke alarms for those who are elderly or physically unable, as well as provide advice on where to mount smoke alarms.
“Alarms play a critical role, allowing valuable time to alert you to a fire (so) you can escape from the house,” Griffin said. “Fires today burn faster and hotter than ever before because you have synthetic, combustible materials (and) open floor plans that allow more oxygen, making the fire burn hotter. … Both (smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms) have been proven to save lives.”
