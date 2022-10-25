OFD New Truck

Pictured is the new Oswego City Fire Department fire truck, right. OFD was recently approved for a budget increase for potential overtime for the rest of the year.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year.

According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.

