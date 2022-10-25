OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year.
According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
“I put in my budget for 2023 in May of this year,” Griffin said. “Budgets are always assumptions, but it is much more challenging when you are making assumptions about a lot further out and don’t have data to go by.”
OFD has seen six retirements and seven resignations so far this year, which contributed to the overtime request as some firefighters have worked longer hours. This, coupled with multiple serious calls earlier in the year, solidified the department’s need for the extra funds.
“The additional part of this was not just the retirements and resignations but also the series of fires that we had at the beginning of the year,” Griffin said. “We had a number of building fires … which also caused additional overtime. So, it was a culmination of a lot of things that you really can’t anticipate.”
Griffin said OFD has a 20-year pension and all of the six retirees had served their full careers for the city. After someone has become pension eligible they can choose to retire whenever, so it can be difficult to plan a yearly budget, Griffin mentioned.
“At the end of the day, we are seeing this across the country in all fields and fire service is not immune to it,” Griffin said. “People are moving to other opportunities or retiring, and I wish them well, but at the same time it creates some challenges for us to be able maintain staffing. Unfortunately I can’t hire someone off the street and put them to work. We are relying on public academies.”
Despite the loss, Griffin said OFD is not understaffed and he has no concerns. Currently, there are 44 full-time firefighters in the city, plus Griffin and OFD Assistant Chief Paul Conzone.
OFD has applied for a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant that would allow them to add four more full time firefighters, Griffin added.
Even if OFD gets approved for the SAFER grant, Griffin said they would not see new full-time employees until the spring because each trainee will have to complete the 13- to 15-week training program. Griffin also said the next state fire training academy is not until spring 2023, so it would likely be longer before OFD saw its new hires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.