OSWEGO — Oswego City School District administrators unveiled Tuesday a plan to add security cameras to the new Oswego High School Stadium, citing safety concerns.
Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said at Tuesday’s Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting there are blind spots in the safety checkups at the new turf field where the current fleet of cameras cannot produce any footage.
“We have some blind spots at the stadium in terms of being able to see folks around the stadium,” he said. “We are just trying to keep some eyes out there when we are not physically in that area.”
Calvin noted there is a spot behind the concession stand at the stadium where it is “very difficult to see who is out there doing what.” The new cameras would cost $60,000, he added.
“(The upgrades are) expensive but in terms of the health and safety of spectators and students, we want to make sure we are keeping folks safe,” Calvin said.
Calvin referenced a public safety incident at the stadium during this school year as a reason why the proposed security measures were necessary.
It is unclear if that incident refers to the physical altercation on Sept. 10 that yielded at least three arrests made by Oswego City police after an Oswego Buccaneers football game.
In September, the Oswego Police Department (OPD) arrested Nicole Rivera, 36, of Oswego, who allegedly brandished a knife during a fight with several individuals in the presence of people under the age of 17, according to police investigators. She was charged with misdemeanors for endangering the welfare of a child, second degree menacing, and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.
OPD also arrested Jenny Rivera, 35, of Oswego, who was allegedly engaged in a fight with several individuals. Jenny Rivera was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, as police investigators noted she was in the presence of minors.
A 17-year-old person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, as it is alleged this person was engaged in a physical altercation causing annoyance and alarm to bystanders, according to OPD investigators.
The district will use funds out of its Smart Schools Bond Act (SSBA) allocation to cover the cost for the cameras, Calvin said. The district is currently sitting on nearly $1.8 million in funds secured back in 2014 via the SSBA and meant to finance technological improvements across the district.
Back in 2014, voters at the state level authorized the issuance of $2 billion in general obligation bonds to finance improved educational technology and infrastructure that may improve learning conditions for students statewide. OCSD received $1,789,846 from the New York State Education Department (NYSED) following the successful passage of the proposition.
NYSED initially set stipulations for how districts make use of those funds, also outlining that the funds do not expire. According to the department’s website, districts may utilize funds granted via the SSBA for “educational technology-related purchases.” The district also lists infrastructure-related expenditures, such as infrastructure to improve high-speed broadband internet access as eligible expenses.
NYSED had approved a plan submitted by OCSD officials years ago. The district will now have to revise that plan to reflect the purchasing of the stadium cameras.
OCSD Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squairs said other districts got more SSBA funding than OCSD.
“We looked wealthy at the time we got the allocation,” she said. “We would have gotten a lot more money now.”
Squairs said the district has already gone through the process of getting building administrators together with contractors to determine how to assess the placement of new security cameras near current blind spots.
“It was quite a lengthy process,” she said, noting that the bids at the time were based on state contracts.
As to why the district abandoned the plan years ago, Squairs said administrators wanted to be “thoughtful” of OCSD’s financial situation at the time.
“There were a lot of other things happening in the district in terms of the Capital Project,” she said. “We wanted to make sure the timing was right when we used the money. That time is now.”
