OSWEGO — A survey sent out to Oswego City School District residents revealed the proposed repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School is of lower priority to survey takers than other matters such as financial planning and support for smaller class sizes.
The Thoughts Exchange survey results were unveiled last week at an Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting.
The survey was issued by the district as a way to gauge public perception on a series of recommendations made by an efficiency study compiled by Castallo and Silky, a central New York education consulting firm.
The recommendations include the possibility of closing down Leighton Elementary, repurposing the building and diverting students toward other elementary schools in the district. The consulting group also recommended the district ensure enrollment data is updated annually so data-driven decisions can be made, developing a facility planning committee to create and monitor a long-term facility plan for the district, and considering the fiscal implications of any potential capital project.
Assistant Superintendent Amanda Caldwell presented the findings of the survey.
“This is more of a data and input gathering tool than a survey tool,” she said. “It poses singular open-ended questions and asks respondents to express thoughts on particular questions rather than offer answers.”
The survey had 402 respondents who offered 308 thoughts on the prompts provided by the district. Thoughts, Caldwell explained, can be rated by other survey respondents. The total sample of respondents offered 8,540 ratings, or about 20 ratings per participant, Caldwell said.
“We asked respondents to rate the thoughts of 10 others,” Caldwell said. “At 21.2 ratings per participant, this suggests people were invested in reading the thoughts of others, reading more than we had suggested.”
About 191 people offered their own thoughts, she noted. To start the survey, Caldwell said, the district asked six survey questions, one of them being the respondents’ role in the district. The other five were a rating on a scale of one to five of the recommendations made by the Castallo and Silky study in order of importance.
Of 383 respondents who disclosed their role in the district, 251 were parents of students in the district, or 65 percent; and 118 of them, or 30 percent, were employees of the district.
This is how respondents ranked the Castallo and Silky recommendations based on priority:
- About 213 respondents, or 66 percent, assigned high priority to the district “thoughtfully considering the fiscal implications of any potential capital project related to existing debt services.”
- About 184 respondents, or 57 percent, assigned high priority to the district “engaging its community and architect in the planning and discussion of facilities needs and options as soon as possible.”
- About 179 respondents, or 51 percent, said “updating enrollment projections annually to obtain the best data upon which to make decisions” is of high priority.
- About 149 respondents, or 45 percent, said “convening a facilities planning team whose role it will be to develop and monitor a long-term plan for the district” is of high priority.
- About 125 respondents, or 37 percent, noted “OCSD could consider repurposing Leighton Elementary School and distributing its current students to the other three city elementary schools” as being high-priority. Close to 147, or 43 percent, marked this option as low-priority.
The highest-ranking thought provided in the survey was a concern regarding class size.
“I feel smaller class sizes provide teachers the ability to engage and assist their students more effectively,” the message read. Thirty-nine respondents gave the thought an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.
Board of Education officials have sustained conversations about class size and how that could potentially be affected by Leighton’s closure.
“When we look at the regional date, we are at or lower (class sizes) than most districts around us,” Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said. “None of us want to see class sizes be raised. That would not help anybody.”
The second highest-ranked observation from respondents was regarding staffing at OCSD.
“You recently hired a lot of directors when you really need more staff on the front line in classrooms,” the message read. “Money should be going into reducing class sizes, hiring more support staff so that every inclusion class has a full-day teaching assistant.”
About 38 respondents gave this thought a 4.5 rating on average.
Other key thoughts, as highlighted by Caldwell, included the district’s finances.
“If state and federal aid dries up, it will be hard to maintain (administrative positions) without a tax increase. Teaching positions need to be protected,” the statement said. That thought averaged a 4.4 rating from 35 participants.
Caldwell noted there were also questions about transportation related to the potential closure of Leighton. Generally, based on the analysis provided to the board, 101 respondents were categorized to be against the closure of Leighton. Conversely, the analysis suggests at least 46 of them were in favor of the repurposing of the facility.
Side “A,” which opposed the closure, generally noted they did not think it would be a “smart idea” to close the school based on the number of students currently attending. Additionally, side “A” respondents generally said a potential OCSD redistricting based on the closure of Leighton would be a “big mistake.”
Arguments in favor of the closure, stemming from side “B,” include the general downturn in enrollment, as well as the potential to reuse the space for other educational programs.
The district will hold a focus group at Oswego High School on Saturday to garner more community input.
