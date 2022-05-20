OSWEGO — New administrative hires at Oswego City School District are swiftly moving along.
At Tuesday’s Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mathis Calvin III presented the hiring of a new executive director of special education and student services, executive director of curriculum and instruction, and executive director of personnel. The new hires are part of a restructuring to the district’s organizational chart that has been in the works for months.
Calvin has previously said this new organizational restructuring would help OCSD divert job duties from one executive position into several others, as well as create new positions to have an appropriate distribution of work tasks.
The district is trying to prioritize business, personnel, student services and special education, and curriculum and instruction as part of the district’s administrative mission, Calvin has said at previous meetings.
The new organizational chart establishes special education and student services as a separate branch in the district’s core set of departments.
Previously, administrators in charge of special education and student services duties were part of the elementary education and accountability branch. OCSD previously restructured the executive director of curriculum and instruction role, as well as the executive director of personnel position.
The district is also creating the following positions:
Assistant superintendent
Assistant director of business
Onboarding specialist
Clerk
Director of literacy
Director of math
Three teachers on special assignment positions (TOSA)
Executive director of special education
Assistant director of special education and student services
Calvin stressed the need to restructure the roles at OCSD, noting executive employees and directors already oversee too many job duties.
“I am really concerned that our administrators would go back to doing exactly what we are doing right now,” Calvin said in support of the organizational chart. “There is no extra help. We would have to revert back to people having 40-something jobs under one title.”
Lisa Carter, who has functioned as the district’s director of special education since 2017, will now assume the duties of the executive director of special education and student services. Carter will started her new role Wednesday. Previously, she has worked in a similar field at Syracuse City School District.
“Exciting to be able to continue learning and growing within our community. We have a great district,” Carter said. “Our kids, families, and staff are just amazing.”
Calvin has previously said the position was restructured as the district continues to prioritize student wellness and program offerings.
Karen Humphrey, the current director of staff services at Liverpool Central School District, is set to become OCSD’s executive director of curriculum and instruction come June. Humphrey has previously worked in staff development at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi BOCES).
“(Humphrey) is really ready to come in and start working with our curriculum and instruction crew,” Calvin said, adding Humphrey has already worked with OCSD using a data-driven approach to professional development. “When we found her, we were just really excited. We are so glad to have her.”
For Humphrey, curriculum and instruction is a passion.
“Thank you for this opportunity,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I am very much looking forward to coming to this district, start working with staff and begin to build relationships, and dive into curriculum and instruction. I am very passionate about that.”
Humphrey also has experience with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, which Calvin said was a very welcome plus.
Robert Siracuse, who has two decades of experience in the school district administrative world, will become OCSD’s next director of personnel in July. Siracuse has worked as an assistant principal at Goshen Central School District (GCSD) and has also helmed GCSD’s human resources department.
“I am very much looking forward to working with all of you,” Siracuse said, addressing Board of Education members Tuesday. “This is a very exciting position. There are lots of great things here in Oswego and I am happy to be a part of it.”
