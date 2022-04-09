OSWEGO — The final tab on Oswego City School District’s soil remediation project is lower than initially project, district officials said at a recent financial presentation.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III told Board of Education members at a Tuesday Board meeting that the cost of the project will be close to $3.1 million. The project comes in at a lesser cost when compared to the district’s initial estimation of $5.7 million.
“This is a one-time increase to our budget building aid line and we will offset that via interfund transfers back to the capital project fund,” Calvin said.
The district will receive 88 percent in state aid, Calvin said. The match clause attached to the state funds requires the district to put forth $375,206 in a local share line.
“It is my recommendation to use surplus funds in other accounts or pull the money from reserves this year in order to make that transfer to the Capital Project and use that money for phase ‘3B,’” OCSD Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squairs said of the local share funds.
The project is set to fix an issue that arose when contractors found remnants of lead, arsenic, barium, and mercury on Turrill Street, nearing the old Joseph Wilber Field. Crews found the contaminants while working on OCSD’s 2018 Capital Project, which included the construction of a new turf stadium.
OCSD ordered the soil remediation project in the fall of 2020 to remove enough of the contaminated samples in order to place a two-foot soil cover on the field and then install the proposed practice fields.
The Palladium-Times will continue its coverage of OCSD’s budget process as the 2022-2023 spending plan nears a Board vote on April 19, and later a taxpayer referendum on May 17. The district will host a public hearing on the budget on May 3.
The district also recently changed its polling information for voters in district two, which includes the Second, Fourth, and Sixth Wards of the city. Polling district information can be found below:
District 1
• OCSD residents living in the Town of Scriba and Town of Volney)
• Location: Scriba Fire Station
District 2 (New Polling Location)
• Second Ward, Fourth Ward, Sixth Ward
• Location: Crisafulli Ice Rink
District 3
• First Ward, Third Ward, Fifth Ward, Seventh Ward
• Location: Elim Grace Church
District 4
• OCSD residents living in the Town of Minetto and Town of Oswego
