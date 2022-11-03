OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District ended the previous school year with a budgetary surplus of approximately $4.2 million, according to a recent financial review presented Tuesday.
The audit’s results, discussed at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, show signs of a financially healthy Oswego City School District (OCSD), according to Thomas Zuber, a certified public accountant with Syracuse-based accounting firm Mengel, Metzger, and Barr (MMB).
Zuber, who has helped conduct OCSD’s financial reviews for years, noted the district generated approximately $1.8 million in revenue beyond what was anticipated in last year’s $91.1 million budget. OCSD also spent $2.3 million less than expected, he added.
Despite the good financial standing, Zuber noted school districts across New York are facing financial uncertainty.
“Some of that is because state aid uncertainty has certainly become a challenge, along with inflation, property tax cap, benefits, and pandemic related issues,” he said.
OCSD received $8.9 million in American Rescue Plan federal funds, which Zuber said helped the overall good standing. The stimulus money was delivered by Congress as part of a countrywide financial bailout meant to be used for economic development.
“In addition to receiving those dollars, the district was able to spend some of those dollars in a special education fund and some of the programs offered by the district,” he said. “We really look at reserves and fund balance. The district recorded a positive fund balance. We looked at the different reserves the school district has, and you have been able to fund those reserves from available surplus.”
One of the programs the school district will have to continue to monitor, Zuber said, is OCSD’s free lunch program.
“That program faced challenges in the past,” he said, noting that students currently receive free meals through the district. “Some of the American Rescue Plan stimulus included some adjustments to the rates that were reimbursed to the school district by the government.”
Board member James McKenzie asked if the district has been subsidizing the program with its own general fund. While the answer is no, Zuber said, the district should keep an eye on how expenses continue to develop.
“The federal government increased that reimbursement rate during the stimulus period in 2021. That rate has gone back down,” he said. “If what you are generating through student participation, and thus government reimbursement, exceeds what you’re paying for cost of labor and food, ideally that would be a break-even cost. If those reimbursements don’t cover your cost, then you’ll need to develop a plan to subsidize from the general fund to maintain the program.”
Zuber said the district needs to continue keeping an eye on employee costs and benefits, as well as the rising prices in food.
