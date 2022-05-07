OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District Board of Education will submit its $97.1 million budget to a taxpayer vote May 17, following Tuesday’s public hearing, which yielded no changes or comments from district residents.
The incoming school year’s spending plan — separated into programming, capital, and administrative components — signifies an increase in spending of close to $6 million from last year, with approximately half of it coming in as an interfund transfer of money to cover the cost of the district’s soil remediation project. The project, which will cost almost $3.3 million, is mostly covered by state funds, with the district only having to pay about $386,000 in local share.
“This is a one-time event, so that we can make sure that all the money is coming back in one year for this emergency project.” Executive Director of Finance Nancy Squairs said of the interfund transfer.
District officials solidified a zero percent increase to the tax levy, flattening the revenues raised from taxes at the same estimate of $26.6 million from last year’s spending plan. The district also projects a surplus of about $1.7 million in revenues compared to the budget’s appropriations, Squairs said.
“This is mainly due to the increase in foundation aid,” she added, noting the state aid figures appropriated through the state budget came in at almost $5.9 million higher than last year’s.
The programming portion of the budget, technically the beefiest section of the spending plan, makes up $72.8 million of the total budget. This part includes employee salaries, student opportunities and other enrichment opportunities for students and staff.
In terms of educational programming, Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said he is pleased with the district’s offerings.
“We have something for everyone,”Calvin said. “The goal is to continue the strong educational programs we have been offering for our students.”
Another area the district prioritized is the increased access to mental health services, Calvin said.
“For students, we provided additional mental health support coming back from the pandemic,” he said. “In the next year, our goal is to maintain those supports and add wherever we possibly can.”
The superintendent also commented on the ample range of extracurricular activities offered at OCSD.
“We are very proud that those programs have been able to come back after two years on hiatus,” Calvin said, noting the global COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for these types of activities. “It has been great to see our students back.”
The capital component of the budget, which is primarily centered on operations and maintenance, debt service, and specialty items, came in at almost $15 million. This section includes the almost $3 million in state funds to shore up the costs for the soil remediation project.
The administrative portion of the budget, which totals close to $9.2 million, covers general instructional support and supervision, as well as employee benefits attributed to each of those areas, including retiree benefits.
“We wanted to make sure the budget was fiscally sound, not excessive to our taxpayers,” OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said. “We wanted it to be flexible, to provide flexibility within budget codes; foolproof, to provide for emergencies should they occur; flowing, to have enough cash flow available in case state aid is withheld; and aligned with the district’s strategic plan.”
That strategic plan starts with OCSD’s mission statement, which Calvin said is to “educate, inspire, and empower all students.”
Rolled into the budget is also a new organizational chart for the district, which would help OCSD divert job duties from one executive position into several others, as well as create new positions to have an appropriate distribution of work tasks.
The district is trying to prioritize business, personnel, student services and special education, and curriculum and instruction as part of the district’s administrative mission, Calvin has said at previous meetings.
The new organizational chart establishes special education and student services as a separate branch in the district’s core set of departments. Previously, administrators in charge of special education and student services duties were part of the elementary education and accountability branch. OCSD previously restructured the executive director of curriculum and instruction role, as well as the executive director of personnel position.
The district is also proposing the creation of the following positions:
Assistant superintendent
Assistant director of business
Onboarding specialist
Clerk
Director of literacy
Director of math
Three teachers on special assignment positions (TOSA)
Executive director of special education
Assistant director of special education and student services
Calvin stressed the need to restructure the roles at OCSD, noting executive employees and directors already oversee too many job duties.
“I am really concerned that our administrators would go back to doing exactly what we are doing right now,” Calvin said in support of the organizational chart. “There is no extra help. We would have to revert back to people having 40-something jobs under one title.”
The budget vote is May 17.
The district also recently changed its polling information for voters in district two, which includes the Second, Fourth, and Sixth Wards of the city. Polling district information can be found below.:
District 1
OCSD residents living in the Town of Scriba and Town of Volney
Location: Scriba Fire Station
District 2 (New Polling Location)
Second Ward, Fourth Ward, Sixth Ward
Location: Crisafulli Ice Rink
District 3
First Ward, Third Ward, Fifth Ward, Seventh Ward
Location: Elim Grace Church
District 4
OCSD residents living in the Town of Minetto and Town of Oswego
Location: Oswego Town Hall
