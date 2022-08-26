OSWEGO —  The $4.6 million energy efficiency project being considered by Oswego City School District could net a potential $3.9 million in positive cash flow throughout its 18-year timeline, engineering consultants said Tuesday.

The proposed 18-year project, devised by Siemens Building Technologies engineers based on Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) building evaluations, is primarily focused on energy infrastructure.

