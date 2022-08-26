OSWEGO — The $4.6 million energy efficiency project being considered by Oswego City School District could net a potential $3.9 million in positive cash flow throughout its 18-year timeline, engineering consultants said Tuesday.
The proposed 18-year project, devised by Siemens Building Technologies engineers based on Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) building evaluations, is primarily focused on energy infrastructure.
“It reduces your carbon footprint, saves money, and upgrades the environment,” said John Partsch, a senior account executive with Siemens.
Partsch directed a presentation for OCSD Board of Education members on Tuesday, outlining a potential timeline for the project. Completion of the proposed energy efficiency project could be scheduled for June 2024 if the board moves to approve it soon.
Paul Rodgers, the energy engineering manager for Siemens, highlighted some of the new cost-saving measures that could come with the project.
“We are going to improve the academic environment for teachers, staff, and students,” Rodgers said. “All the yellow lenses (on the lighting) will be gone.”
The project would also bring energy and lighting controls to classrooms and other ways to reduce electrical energy usage. One of said upgrades, Rodgers said, would be high-efficiency transformers that would reduce utility bill costs and electric consumption.
In addition to the energy savings, the project would also be eligible to receive aid from the New York State Education Department (NYSED), Partsch said.
“We are allowed to leverage $228,000 anually in savings for up to 18 years if we want to get state aid on that,” Partsch said. “That, coupled with some credits and rebates from utility companies would come out to $232,000 annually. That sum, plus state aid, financially supports the project through the term. After 18 years, the cashflow is cumulatively positive by $3.9 million.”
If approved soon, the project would go through a development phase that lasts approximately three months.
“At that point we would finalize the design and the energy savings calculations,” Partsch said. “We would finish assembling the package so that we could submit it to a third party review for the energy calculations, and then it would go to NYSED for their approval.”
NYSED officials would look at the project and potential financial aid for another three months.
Then, Partsch said, the district would take around a month or two to find a way to finance the project. After that, construction would take around a year.
Newly appointed Board of Education member David Crisafulli, also the district’s former facilities director, said he was concerned about infrastructure obsolescence.
“Tech changes so quickly that maybe five to 10 years from now everything is going to be outdated and will need to be redone again,” he said. “But by that point we are still locked into the 18-year contract.”
Partsch responded, noting that the district can cancel their commitment at any point.
“The financing is what is locked at 18 years,” he said.
Some projects in this energy efficiency overhaul also overlap with proposed items found in OCSD’s 2018 Capital Project.
King + King Project Manager Amy Daley, who oversees part of the Capital Project’s development, said the energy efficiency project could integrate with the Capital Project’s phase “3B.” This phase of the project includes facilities overhauls to Oswego Middle School, including electrical upgrades and boiler replacements.
“If bids came in high for phase ‘3B’ we could look at moving stuff to the energy efficiency project,” she said. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t try to merge them. It just adds a lot of scheduling, phasing issues that we wouldn’t try to compound to supply issues in the marketplace.”
The board will continue to discuss potential approval of this project at upcoming board meetings.
