OSWEGO — Oswego city school administrators have taken cautious steps toward offering normal instruction after two years of COVID-19 mitigation strategies that have turned schooling into anything but traditional.
One of the largest sources of debate for parents, students, community members, and Oswego City School District (OCSD) officials has been masking. The state lifted its mask mandate for students and staff inside school facilities earlier this month, coinciding with a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases across the state. At OCSD, this change in guidance means wearing a mask is optional for students, except for students who are returning from isolation during days six-through-10 after COVID-19 infection. Masking is still “strongly recommended,” according to the State Education Department (NYSED), for 10 days after individuals have been linked to a known exposure.
“With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from the COVID-19 Omicron variant, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in early March. “Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools. This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities and I am grateful to the students, educators and parents for their dedication to keeping us all safe—we’ve reached this milestone because of your hard work.”
At OCSD, those changes have been mostly welcome.
“For the most part, our parents and community have been very supportive of the mitigating strategies and masking options that we have recently enacted in our district,” said OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III in a Tuesday interview.
Statewide education leaders have also applauded the news.
“We welcome this step toward normalcy. The governor is striking the right balance by empowering local officials to use data to determine if and when the mitigation strategies need to change in their areas,” New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said in a release. “As the guidance changes, one thing must remain constant: It’s essential that districts work closely with educators to ensure there is confidence in their health and safety plans.”
OCSD officials have stayed vigilant when easing off restrictions, while also adding in new opportunities for members of the community to have access to virus surveillance protocols.
Calvin announced last week the district would open up its COVID-19 testing program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Operation Expanded Testing, to district students and community members.
“This testing program was previously only offered to unvaccinated students,” Calvin said in a letter issued to parents. “Due to the district’s increased testing capacity and our need to continue to increase our surveillance efforts, we are now opening the program to all students, regardless of vaccination status.”
In a Tuesday interview, Calvin said the program is beneficial to community members across the board
“Parents, students and staff now have another tool that they can utilize that will assist with monitoring for COVID-19,” the superintendent said.
Students and community members under the age of 18 can register for testing at the following site: https://testcenter.concentricbyginkgo.com/minor-consent.
The registration link for community members and students 18-and-over is: https://testcenter.concentricbyginkgo.com/invite-by-code.
The district also plans an additional COVID-19 test distribution event for April 4. This distribution event will be held at the Oswego High School Liberty Street parking lot.
As mitigation strategies ease off and school officials encourage and stress caution, county health authorities are warning of the rise of a new Omicron variant.
“COVID-19 virus activity has increased in our county,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said in a Monday communiqué. “The total new cases in the past seven days are more than the previous 14 days (March 7 to 20) altogether.”
He added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported that Omicron BA.2 has become the dominant variant in the northeastern U.S., including New York State.
“We ask all eligible individuals to get vaccinated or boosted to help protect our more vulnerable populations,” Huang said, noting studies indicate the existing vaccines are helpful toward combating the spread of the virus.
According to county data collected from March 21-27, there is a 10.75 percent of lab and provider positive COVID-19 cases, which translates to 414 cases out of 3,851 tests.
