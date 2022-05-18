OSWEGO — Voters approved Oswego City School District’s $97.1 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday, alongside a bus proposition that would expand the district’s current fleet.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) voters approved the district’s spending plan with 607 “yes” votes, or about 65 percent of the votes. There were 329 “no votes.” Official election results were certified Wednesday morning at a virtual Board of Education meeting.
The incoming school year’s budget — separated into programming, capital, and administrative components — signifies an increase in spending of close to $6 million from last year, with approximately half of it coming in as an interfund transfer of money to cover the cost of the district’s soil remediation project. The project, which will cost almost $3.3 million, is mostly covered by state funds, with the district only having to pay about $386,000 in local shares.
District officials solidified a zero percent increase to the tax levy, flattening the revenues raised from taxes at the same estimate of $26.6 million from last year’s spending plan. The district also projects a surplus of about $1.7 million in revenues compared to the budget’s appropriations.
This is mainly due to the increase in foundation aid, as state aid figures appropriated through the state budget came in at almost $5.9 million higher than last year’s.
The programming portion of the budget, technically the beefiest section of the spending plan, makes up $72.8 million of the total budget. This part includes employee salaries, student opportunities and other enrichment opportunities for students and staff.
The capital component of the budget, which is primarily centered on operations and maintenance, debt service, and specialty items, came in at almost $15 million. This section includes the almost $3 million in state funds to shore up the costs for the soil remediation project.
The administrative portion of the budget, which totals close to $9.2 million, covers general instructional support and supervision, as well as employee benefits attributed to each of those areas, including retiree benefits.
“The district is pleased with the results of this year’s budget vote,” OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said Wednesday. “We look forward to continuing our work and efforts which are focused on meeting the academic and social and emotional needs of our students. We appreciate our community which has once again proven that they are in support of our learning community.”
OCSD’s $1.3 million bus proposition, which authorizes the purchase of nine 64-passenger diesel C2 buses and one 37-passenger diesel C2 bus with three wheelchair spaces, garnered 630 “yes” votes compared to 304 “No” votes, or about 67 percent of total votes.
The district’s Board of Education is also due for a shakeup. Earlier this month Board President Heather DelConte, who has served as the president for two terms, and longtime Board member Lynda Sereno announced they would both be stepping down at the end of their term this year.
DelConte and Sereno returned to the Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education in 2019, and have aided in steering the district through a global pandemic, the development of a massive Capital Project, and the retirement of longtime Superintendent Dean Goewey.
Former Director of Facilities David Crisafulli and former Executive Director of Secondary Education and Personnel Heidi Sweeney are the two new candidates set to replace DelConte and Sereno. Crisafulli retired at the beginning of the year, while Sweeney resigned from her position in April.
“It has been a pleasure to work with (DelConte and Sereno) throughout the last couple of years,” Calvin said. “Because of their collaborative efforts and support, the district has been able to focus on our strategic plan while also moving forward with our mission of educating, inspiring and empowering our students. I also look forward to working with our new incoming Board of Education members.”
DelConte, who has been Board president for the last two terms, reflected on her time on the board.
“Looking back over the last three years, I am very proud of the work the Oswego City School District Board has accomplished and the direction the district as a whole is headed,” she said. “In spite of the pandemic, we have pushed forward many of the objectives and goals we collectively deemed important. There is still work to be done.”
On the work that awaits future board members, DelConte said their duties extend beyond policy.
“I truly hope the next several boards continue to prioritize an inclusive educational community where every family and every child feels they have a vested role,” she said. “This work goes beyond policy, and involves a commitment by the whole school — administration, faculty, students, and larger community — to self-reflect and ensure our culture mirrors our passion to regard everyone as worthy of opportunity.”
