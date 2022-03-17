OSWEGO — Oswego City School District administrators and facility maintenance experts announced Tuesday the district has replaced faulty gas lines that led to Oswego High School students attending class virtually for a week in early March.
The replacement work comes with a price tag of approximately $80,138, Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
“The cost is more than we would like to be, but it is the nature of emergency work,” Calvin said.
While the costs of the project are still coming in, Calvin said the district does not anticipate wild variance from the estimate officials presented Tuesday. He noted the district had a surplus in their medical insurance and teachers retirement system budget lines and will use funds from those accounts to shore up the costs of the project. The faulty gas lines were unable to direct gas with enough pressure to reach the boilers at Oswego High School (OHS), causing the frigid temperatures outside to take hold of the high school’s facilities. Facilities maintenance crews noticed the low temperatures in different areas at OHS, but discovered that the boilers had failed the weekend of Feb. 26, days before the district moved high school students to a virtual schedule. Students then returned to regular, in-person instruction March 6.
Regarding the work, Calvin detailed the difficulties of finding the actual cause of the boilers’ failure. At first, crews conducted an assessment with a camera, but that proved ultimately inconclusive at determining why the gas lines were unable to operate efficiently, Calvin said.
“It was difficult to locate and pinpoint where those challenges were,” the superintendent said, noting that even digging work didn’t accurately point to the issue with the lines.
The district then opted for replacing the lines altogether, which James Jackson, a senior member of the district’s maintenance crew, said will be highly durable. Jackson is also a labor union leader and the president of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) Local 838.
“Oswego Mechanical helped us with diagnosing the issue and J&A Mechanical Contractors did the bulk of the pipe work,” Jackson said. “W.D. Malone Trucking and Excavating also really stepped up. I don’t know what they had going on before this job, but they dropped everything to spend as much time as they could here.”
Jackson said the entire gas line connecting to the OHS boilers was “compromised.”
“We definitely did the right thing by abandoning that and just going with all new lines to the high school,” he said.
