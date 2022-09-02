OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District recently celebrated its opening day at Oswego High School with district faculty, administration, and educators with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and student-school culture.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin delivered the opening address.
Calvin began by acknowledging district employees celebrating milestones of 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50-plus years of service.
Calvin also acknowledged the many new faces joining the OCSD community for the first time.
“It takes a village to raise a child,” Calvin noted in his speech, highlighting the district’s strategic plan and emphasizing four key points that tie into diversity, equity, and inclusivity.
OCSD Assistant Superintendent Amanda Caldwell and Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Karen Humphrey delivered a joint presentation, “What’s Culture Got To Do With It?”
The pair discussed their personal backgrounds and cultures while emphasizing that embracing students’ differences in home life, sexual orientation, race, and overall demographic breakdown is crucial in fostering an inclusive school community where all voices can be “cherished, recognized, and heard.”
Caldwell and Humphrey also explained the concept of cultural assimilation as it relates historically to the American public school system legacy, dismissing the concept in favor of forward-thinking, inclusive district initiatives.
“We must recognize that our students are part of this collective community and that we should therefore be celebrating not only what they have in common culturally, but also what exists behind the scenes. There are so many different components of who they are — their values, their expectations from home life,” Caldwell said. “How do we, without asking them to assimilate, encourage these students to view their own cultural components as assets to their education and our classrooms?”
Caldwell and Humphrey also touched upon the existence of new culturally responsive-sustaining (CR-S) framework and OCSD’s push to implement the framework in the district. CR-S framework is an initiative spearheaded by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) with guidelines for student, teachers, school and district leadership, families and community advocates, higher education, and the State Education Department.
According to the NYSED website, the CR-S framework is “intended to help education stakeholders create student-centered learning environments that affirm cultural identities; foster positive academic outcomes; develop students’ abilities to connect across lines of difference; elevate historically marginalized voices; empower students as agents of social change; and contribute to individual student engagement, learning, growth, and achievement through the cultivation of critical thinking.”
“Diversity needs to be welcomed in order for our students to be able to access education. Historically, education has been pushing students to assimilate to a majority culture that we find in our school systems. The CR-S educational framework turns that on its head a little bit and asks us to recognize the value in each of our students’ cultures,” Caldwell said.
Keynote speaker Kesha Carter (CDP, PHR) is the chief diversity officer at Coordinated Care Services, Inc., in Rochester.
Coordinated Care Services is a finalist for the Rochester Business Journal and Rochester Chamber of Commerce’s Best Places to Work for DEI awards.
In her presentation, Carter touched upon the presence of implicit biases, microaggressions, and how children tend to stifle aspects of their identity for the sake of minimizing bullying and negative behavior.
“I was one of six Black kids in my entire school,” Carter said. She explained that she attended a predominantly white school in an affluent neighborhood and felt like she was living a double life, a result of being alienated by the structure of the public school system.
“I was exposed to the way people dressed at school and the way people spoke at school. And then, of course, at home, I was used to the way that people in my neighborhood dressed and the things that they liked. I started to like rock music and hip-hop and hip-hop culture, as well as many forms of dance. It was this mismatch of things I was being exposed to in my life,” Carter said.
She also discussed the continuum of social competence, which features the stages of destructiveness/denial, incapacity/defense, blindness, pre-competence, competence and social proficiency.
Social competence enables schoolchildren to interact with their peers in a variety of ways and contexts and maintain positive relationships and navigate social interactions with both classmates and adults.
“We’re all at different places in our social competence journey. The goal is to have you all be fully socially competent throughout this year so that we can begin to move toward social proficiency as a district. We need to ensure that the decisions that we are making in these educational settings and spaces are positively impacting students and as many folks in the district as possible,” Carter said. “We don’t want students to leave everything about themselves at the door. That’s not the environment that we want. We want to have a more acculturative culture, which means we are accepting the culture that each student brings to the table. We want to stimulate a bi-directional way of learning.”
During brief periods of breakout discussion, Carter encouraged OCSD educators and staff to acknowledge the presence of their own biases. Carter encouraged them to be reflective of notions and harmful stereotypes that may exist in their subconscious that may prevent them from being fully transparent and respectful of other’s identities and cultures.
In closing, Calvin touched upon three individuals he identified as truly shaping his education positively — a lunch lady, a nurse, and a teacher from his time as a high school student at East High School in Rochester.
“These were the people who truly supported me, believed in me, and pushed me to be better,” Calvin said. “Now it is our turn to provide that network and level of support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.