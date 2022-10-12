Oswego City School District officials told community members that Oswego High School received a non-credible threat, and an individual was arrested by local police. The “posted information was removed from social media,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said.
OSWEGO — In a letter from Oswego City School District officials to community members Tuesday, an individual was arrested after a non-credible threat was posted on social media.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said to OCSD community members that there was “information circulating on social media that could be considered to be a threat to the district.” District officials were informed by several students.
Local authorities were contacted and investigated the concern, Calvin said, and it was eventually determined the threat was not credible and the “posted information was removed from social media.”
Given the content of the information, local police arrested the individual who posted the information. The letter did not disclose who the individual was, or their relation to the school district.
Calvin added there will be an increased law enforcement presence at some schools, especially the high school, “as is standard district practice following a threat of this nature.”
“The district appreciates the support of our students who reported this information to school officials and the response that was provided by local authorities,” Mathis said. “We are also thankful for the support the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department and Oswego Police Department continue to provide to the district to ensure that our students and staff remain safe. As you know, safety is our number one priority at OCSD.”
Calvin encouraged students to report any concerns that involve a threat to district officials, local police or the district’s anonymous hotline at 315-341-2056.
“Should any parent or guardian have any question or concerns, we ask that you reach out directly to the OHS principal, Mr. Ryan Lanigan,” Calvin said.
