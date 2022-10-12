Oswego High School

Oswego City School District officials told community members that Oswego High School received a non-credible threat, and an individual was arrested by local police. The “posted information was removed from social media,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said.

 File photo

OSWEGO — In a letter from Oswego City School District officials to community members Tuesday, an individual was arrested after a non-credible threat was posted on social media.

Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said to OCSD community members that there was “information circulating on social media that could be considered to be a threat to the district.” District officials were informed by several students.

