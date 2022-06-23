OSWEGO — Fitzhugh Park Elementary School has found its new principal.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education members unanimously voted Tuesday night to appoint Amy Molloy as the elementary school’s new principal starting on July 5. Molloy’s appointment comes after longtime district employee and current Fitzhugh Park Elementary Principal Donna Simmons announced her retirement back in April. Simmons started at OCSD as a reading teacher back in October 1997 “with full commitment to the best interests of all the students,” according to OCSD public records.
Molloy, a longtime central New Yorker, has worked as an educator and administrator at a few school districts in the region.
She is currently the principal at the Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School and was previously the middle school principal and special education coordinator at Sandy Creek Central School District.
“Ms. Molloy comes to us with lots of experience both within and outside of our county. She has done a fantastic job and she comes in highly recommended by superintendents who have worked with her before,” OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said Tuesday. “She has a very strong background in literacy, working with students, and moving districts forward.”
At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Molloy said she likes working with school districts in cities.
“This is a dream come true for me because I always wanted to get back to elementary school education,” she said. “I am really excited to get started and I am very excited to be here. I have been looking for my forever home and I think I have found that here at OCSD. I am looking forward to working with everyone in the district.”
