OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is joining a national lawsuit against popular electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs, Inc., citing a “dramatic increase of the use and abuse of e-cigarettes and vaping devices among high school and middle school students in recent years.”

Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education members and district administrators summoned a special meeting Friday to agree to join the class action litigation against the largest seller of e-cigarettes in the U.S. The district alleges that the use of vaping devices by students has caused OCSD to incur costs in the form of staff time, disciplinary proceedings, and other costs. Further, district officials claim those costs will only increase.

