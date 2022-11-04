OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is joining a national lawsuit against popular electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs, Inc., citing a “dramatic increase of the use and abuse of e-cigarettes and vaping devices among high school and middle school students in recent years.”
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education members and district administrators summoned a special meeting Friday to agree to join the class action litigation against the largest seller of e-cigarettes in the U.S. The district alleges that the use of vaping devices by students has caused OCSD to incur costs in the form of staff time, disciplinary proceedings, and other costs. Further, district officials claim those costs will only increase.
“Districts are working together to recoup some of the costs for the efforts that have had to be put forth to counteract some of the concerns that have happened around e-cigarettes,” Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said Friday, adding the district hopes the lawsuit discourages the proliferation of e-cigarette and ends the marketing of them toward children.
To enter the litigation, the district will appoint the law firms of Ferrara Fiorenza PC of Syracuse, and California-based Frantz Law Group.
“This is not our counsel. This is a separate group of attorneys managing this,” said Board President Lisa Glidden.
Calvin there is no cost to enter the class action suit initiated in California.
“There is also no cost to enter the litigation if it is not successful,” he said. “The 25 percent of whatever is recouped, that goes to handle the legal fees involved.”
More than 30 states launched an investigation into how Juul Labs markets its products, yielding a potential settlement of $438.5 million in September, according to national media reports. The states accused the company of targeting teenagers with its marketing campaigns, fueling high rates of e-cigarette usage. At one point, the suit had the support of at least 400 school districts across the country, with dozens of them coming from upstate New York.
The Auburn Citizen reported Thursday that a litigation settlement could be finalized by Monday or Tuesday, adding urgency to OCSD’s entrance into the class action suit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.