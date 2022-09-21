OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District elementary and middle schools will start the “Read to Them” initiative on Monday as a way to encourage parents to read to their children.

“The whole idea of the program is to have kids and families reading together,” said Carin Reeve, the director of literacy for OCSD. “We do a lot of reading in school, but we really want to encourage this idea of reading with your kids as a daily habit.”

