OSWEGO — The Oswego Police Department arrested Brian Parrotte, 55, of Oswego, who is an employee of the Oswego City School District, after he falsely reported an incident at Oswego High School Thursday.
Officers were dispatched to Oswego High School, located at 2 Buccaneer Boulevard, at 12:41 p.m. Thursday by request of the Oswego County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer.
Parrotte allegedly reported to police that an "unknown male tried to force their way into the high school building," the OPD press release states. Parrotte also stated he was shoved down by the unknown male when they stopped him from entering.
"The employee then stated the male was unable to gain access to the building and fled on foot," the press release states.
As a result, the entire OCSD went on lockout procedures, according to OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III.
An immediate response was initiated by both city and county law enforcement officials, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents. An "extensive search" was completed, but responding units were not able to locate the individual.
OPD, alongside the county sheriff's office and members of OCSD, conducted an immediate investigation determining that Parrotte's report of the attempted entry was false.
As a result, Parrotte was arrested by OPD and is charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child, also a class A misdemeanor.
Parrotte was processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is due back to Oswego City Court on June 16 at 9:30 a.m.
In a letter to the OCSD community, Calvin said the district is not able to give any further details.
"Again, given the justifiable anxiety and concern by many parents, students and staff over recent events involving schools, I believe it is important to state unequivocally that at no time did the reported incident involve any concern about any type of weapon or violence, nor did the reported issue rise to the level of any other type of physical threat to the school, our students, or the surrounding community," Calvin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.