OSWEGO — Administrators at Oswego schools addressed the status of their school safety plans Tuesday, after parents within the school district have asked to see the district’s strategies following recent mass shootings, including one at an elementary school.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that the district has filed safety plans with the State Education Department (NYSED), but those plans are not available to the public.
“We don’t share those plans with the general public because that could create health and safety concerns,” Calvin said. “We don’t give out our floor plans or let people know where everything is. The reason we don’t do that is to make sure we maintain the safety of our entire learning community.”
Despite that, Calvin said OCSD remains committed to maintaining the health and safety of students.
“We are doing everything we can every single day,” he said, noting the district didn’t just start implementing strategies and plans in response to the recent mass shootings in May at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo and at an elementary school in Texas. “(Our planning starts) before the school year, continues at the beginning of the year, then during the year, and even after the year. Our goal is to do everything we can to keep kids safe.”
But what do some of those strategies entail?
“We are in constant conversation with our local authorities,” Calvin said. “We are working consistently with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, Oswego Police Department, and county district attorney’s office. They are great partners to our district. They work with us with anything that comes up. They are always here right away.”
OCSD also plans safety drills throughout the year.
“We do all types of drills; locked-in drills, locked-out drills, hold-in-place drills, and fire drills,” the superintendent said.
The district has also implemented a single-point-of-entry strategy at facilities for some years now.
“We ask visitors to come in through the office of the school,” Calvin said.
This week, Calvin added, local authorities have upped surveillance at schools throughout Oswego County.
“The Sheriff’s Office has put in an edict that all schools be surveilled more consistently,” he said. “You may see police presence at our schools more often, but that doesn’t mean something is wrong. Officers, troopers, and deputies are there to keep an eye on what is going on.”
Port City schools have a team of school resource officers on hand, and Calvin noted the security team stays in constant communication with others across the county.
Calvin also said families in the district can call the district’s tip line at (315)-341-2056.
“If you see something, say something,” he added.
Due to the number of transitions between remote and in-person instruction for students during the height of the COVID-19 epidemic in the last two years, Calvin said the district has been upping the number of mental health support systems available to students and staff. The district has partnered with organizations such as Farnham Family Services and Oswego Health to provide mental health support. OCSD has also brought in more counseling staff to directly assist those in need.
“We are working to improve student relationships with (staff),” Calvin said. “Through relationships with our students we learn about possible threats and concerns that come up every day. If concerns come up, they are brought down significantly because of those relationships with our students.”
As part of the state’s initiative to prevent mass shootings, Oswego County is set to submit a review of its strategies, policies, and procedures for confronting threats of domestic terrorism to a new state counter terrorism unit before the end of the year.
The newly-formed unit, through the New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and its Office of Counter Terrorism, came to be after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order May 18. The executive order follows a racially-motivated massacre that yielded 10 dead at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo on May 14.
The executive order calls on every county to perform an exhaustive review of its current strategies, policies and procedures for confronting threats of domestic terrorism. Counties have until Dec. 31 to submit this report.
Part of this new measure states that this new statewide unit will focus on threat assessment management, disbursing funding to localities to create and operate their own threat assessment management teams and utilizing social media to intervene in the radicalization process. It will also educate law enforcement members, mental health professionals and school officials on the recent uptick in domestic and homegrown violent extremism and radicalization, as well as create best practices for identifying and intervening in the radicalization process.
Additionally, the governor’s directive calls on New York State Police to establish a dedicated unit within the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) to track domestic violent extremism through social media. The unit will develop investigative leads through social media analysis, with a specific focus on identifying possible threats and individuals motivated by radicalization and violent extremism.
“The horrific and despicable act of terror committed by a white supremacist in Buffalo showed that we as a country are facing an intersection of two crises: the mainstreaming of hate speech — including white nationalism, racism and white supremacy — and the easy access to military-style weapons and magazines,” Hochul said in a press release. “This is a wake-up call and here in New York we are taking strong steps to directly address this deadly threat.”
Organizations of concerned parents have praised the state’s swift response to the shootings through legislation.
“The American people are rising up and demanding strong actions from lawmakers to end the gun violence that’s killing more than 110 people every single day and is the leading cause of death for children and teens,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a national organization vying for legislative change that would curb gun violence. “We’re proud to see New York lawmakers step up and pass comprehensive solutions that will save lives. Now the U.S. Senate must follow suit because inaction is not an option.”
In an average year in New York, 870 people die by guns and an additional 2,607 people are wounded, according to a study cited by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization created by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Gun violence costs New York $5.9 billion each year, of which $321 million is paid by taxpayers, the study states.
