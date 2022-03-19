OSWEGO — Restructuring of executive positions and the hiring of new employees under a revamped organizational chart could cost Oswego City School District close to $880,000, district administrators said Tuesday.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) is currently evaluating changes to its organizational structure, potentially diverting job duties from one executive position into several others, as well as creating new positions to have an appropriate distribution of work tasks, officials have said in the last month. These changes would also help the district cope with the retirement and resignation of longtime administrators Carrie Plasse and Heidi Sweeney.
Sweeney, the district’s executive director of secondary education and personnel whose resignation was announced Tuesday, would cease to work for the district on April 8. Plasse, the district’s executive director of elementary education and accountability, announced her retirement in February. She will finish out the rest of the school year at her current post.
At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said the district is trying to prioritize business, personnel, student services and special education, and curriculum and instruction as part of the district’s administrative mission.
“We are trying to really support them in a much more sound way as opposed to a way where a few people have a lot of duties and it is overwhelming,” Calvin said.
The new organizational chart establishes special education and student services as a separate branch in the district’s core set of departments. Previously, administrators in charge of special education and student services duties were part of the elementary education and accountability branch.
This new chart also includes restructuring Plasse’s position, which according to the proposed revamp of the organizational structure, would transform into the executive director of curriculum and instruction role.
This new position, Calvin said, would be focused on program offerings in English language arts, instructional technologies, science, math, social studies, and physical education.
Sweeney’s position would also be restructured into the executive director of personnel position. At previous meetings, Calvin has said Sweeney takes on more than 40 different responsibilities. This is no different from the workload other administrators like Plasse take on daily.
There are also nine positions being created by the district.
In total, all new positions and restructuring would come down to approximately $880,000, which could be less depending on whether or not employees accept health insurance benefits. On salaries alone, all positions would total just above $650,000, leaving close to an estimate of $228,000 for benefits. Calvin noted all positions are paid for through current budget lines such as the teachers’ retirement system.
The district would also use grants and federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP), a federal stimulus package meant to provide economic uplifting to local governments and other public entities. OCSD received an allocation of $12.7 million in federal funds last year, with $8.9 million coming from the ARP.
“There is no increase for the budget this year, if we hire many of these positions this year. We have money already included, but moving forward there will be increases every year,” Calvin said, noting that labor contracts call for increased salaries in the future.
If the district decides to hold off on hiring positions until next year, Calvin said the district will have close to $200,000 in a health insurance budget line that they can use to shore up some of that hiring cost.
Board member James McKenzie said he would like to wait until efficiency studies related to district personnel are released before bringing on nine new positions.
“Nine positions is an awful lot of positions,” he said. “If this study tells us we need nine positions, I can understand an external evaluator saying that. I think this is just a big ask.”
Calvin added he is confident the efficiency study will validate the new chart, and would even suggest adding more positions for the better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.