Leighton Elementary

The Oswego City School District is going to consider recommendations from an efficiency study that could change class sizes and could shut down Frederick Leighton Elementary School.

 Photo provided

The Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education voted to engage with the recommendations for the study at Tuesday’s Board meeting. 

