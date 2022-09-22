OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is going to consider recommendations from an efficiency study that could change class sizes and could shut down Frederick Leighton Elementary School.
The Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education voted to engage with the recommendations for the study at Tuesday’s Board meeting.
The study was commissioned to plan for future decline in enrollment as well as the district’s overall financial health and compiled by Castallo and Silky, a central New York education consulting firm.
Part of the study suggests closing Frederick Leighton Elementary School and sending students to other nearby elementary schools. Other recommendations include ensuring enrollment data is updated annually so data-driven decisions can be made, developing a facility planning committee to create and monitor a long-term facility plan for the district, and considering the fiscal implications of any potential capital project.
Now, the district will engage in a variety of community outreach strategies like a community focus group and anonymous surveys to decide a future course of action. Additionally, OCSD plans to factor in labor data, and review class size data and the district’s building condition survey.
“The vote we held tonight would only be so we can gather more information from (Superintendent Mathis) Calvin and his team so that a decision could be made later,” board member James McKenzie said.
On the option of closing down the elementary school, McKenzie said that based on the recommendations made by Castallo and Silky, “That is a possibility.”
Board members said they would like to see more information on class sizes, workload for district staff, and building conditions before they could reach a decision on Leighton Elementary.
Savings from repurposing the elementary school would be around $1.9 million, according to McKenzie. Part of his concerns regarding the recommendations stem from an increased workload for teachers and the potential expansion of class size.
“I am not sure how we are going to reconcile the savings that were talked about with the repurposing of Leighton, which is the reduction of 11 teachers,” he said. “Eliminating 11 classrooms would increase class size. It is my opinion class size could come down. That study was really based on saving money through teachers.”
McKenzie introduced an amendment to the motion to accept the study’s recommendations that would commit the district to keep class sizes as they are or seek reduced class sizes.
The amendment passed, with Calvin assuring the board that the district’s savings could come from staffing attrition.
“In many areas of the study, there are class sizes in our district that have 20 students or less,” Calvin said. “We need to have a conversation about what the board’s class-size goal is.”
The board also discussed optimal class sizes for the elementary level.
“We should be sharing this with our building administrators,” McKenzie said. “I would like to give them a target and see if that is feasible. There is no perfect number, I get that.”
Board member Heidi Sweeney said she would want to be specific about the goal of the district without having a set number.
“We should say ‘a feasible number that still creates a robust class,’” she said. “That would be any board’s goal, I would hope.”
According to the Castallo and Silky study, 26 percent of kindergarten through third grade classes had 20 students or more, or 15 out of 52.
“We need to do better,” McKenzie said.
The district will revisit how to move forward with the recommendations at upcoming board meetings.
More information on the Castallo and Silky report can be found at https://www.oswego.org/districtpage.cfm?pageid=1819
