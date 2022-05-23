OSWEGO — Oswego City School District’s athletic programs and physical education offerings are due for a shakeup come the 2022-23 school year.
For starters, the district is aiming to replace the eventual absence of Oswego City School District (OCSD) Director of Athletics and Physical Education Rhonda Bullard. The district’s Board of Education approved a resolution in late April regarding her resignation effective Aug. 27, the end of the school year. Bullard had been with the district since 2017.
“We are now in the process of hiring our new director of athletics and physical education. We have one more applicant to screen on Thursday and we will be having interviews next week on Monday,” OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. “Hopefully we will be able to solidify that position within the next week.”
The district will also be instituting an extended intramural sports program at Oswego High School. Calvin said the expanded opportunities could include intramural volleyball, basketball, tennis, lacrosse, soccer, golf, and biking.
“We are going to figure out how we are going to schedule it all, what gym or space we can use, and whether or not they will be indoor or outdoor,” the superintendent said. “We will be solidifying that program over the summer, once we have a new director,” Calvin said.”
The programs will be after school and transportation will be provided, Calvin added.
“All students who would like to participate will be allowed to participate,” the superintendent said.
Oswego Middle School and the elementary schools operating within the district have intramural offerings.
Board of Education member James McKenzie asked if either set of programs at the middle school and elementary levels would receive any updates.
“We are just looking to keep the status quo with those?” he asked. “I am not saying that is a bad thing.”
Calvin said intramural programs are in an exciting state.
“We are definitely keeping them status quo, but we are certainly open for all ideas. All ideas can come to the table,” he said. “If we can increase our participation, we are definitely keeping our options open. This is an exciting time (for intramurals).”
The programs are funded through the 2022-2023 budget, which was approved by voters Tuesday. Close to 65 percent of voters, or 607 out of 936, voted “yes” on the $97.1 million spending plan.
At prior meetings, Calvin highlighted intramurals as a noteworthy addition to this year’s budget.
“Our proposed budget includes mental health support in all schools, intervention and special education services for students, a new intramurals program, and provisions for students who would like to take dual credit college coursework.”
Board of Education President Heather DelConte spoke in favor of this year’s spending plan.
“I am excited to see some things in there that we have been wanting to get in the budget for a while that speak to equity and fairness overall,” DelConte said, alluding to funding for intramural sports and college-credit courses.
