OSWEGO — Oswego City School District will submit a 2022-2023 $97.1 million budget to a taxpayer referendum May 17, with administrators and Board of Education members touting its “historic opportunities” for change due to higher-than-expected revenue streams.
The Board of Education approved Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) budget on Tuesday via a vote of 5-1, following a long budgeting process that included an almost four-hour-long workshop on Monday. Members and administrators discussed the inclusion of $100,000 in funding for college-credit courses through a variety of state and private universities, as well as funding for new positions under the restructured district organizational chart.
The incoming school year’s spending plan — separated into programming, capital, and administrative components — signifies an increase in spending of close to $6 million from last year, with approximately half of it coming in as an interfund transfer of money to cover the cost of the district’s soil remediation project. The project, which will cost almost $3.3 million, is mostly covered by state funds, with the district only having to pay about $386,000 in local share.
“This is a one-time event, so that we can make sure that all the money is coming back in one year for this emergency project,” Executive Director of Finance Nancy Squairs said of the interfund transfer.
District officials solidified a zero percent increase to the tax levy, flattening the revenues raised from taxes at the same estimate of $26.6 million from last year’s spending plan. The district also projects a surplus of about $1.7 million in revenues compared to the budget’s appropriations, Squairs said.
“This is mainly due to the increase in foundation aid,” she said, noting the state aid figures appropriated through the state budget came in at almost $5.9 million higher than last year’s.
The programming portion of the budget, technically the beefiest section of the spending plan, makes up $72.8 million of the total budget. This part includes employee salaries, student opportunities and other enrichment opportunities for students and staff.
The capital component of the budget, which is primarily centered on operations and maintenance, debt service, and specialty items, came in at almost $15 million. This section includes the almost $3 million in state funds to shore up the costs for the soil remediation project.
The administrative portion of the budget, which totals close to $9.2 million, covers general instructional support and supervision, as well as employee benefits attributed to each of those areas, including retiree benefits.
“We wanted to make sure the budget was fiscally sound, not excessive to our taxpayers,” OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said. “We wanted it to be flexible, to provide flexibility within budget codes; foolproof, to provide for emergencies should they occur; flowing, to have enough cash flow available in case state aid is withheld; and aligned with the district’s strategic plan.”
In a Wednesday interview, Calvin added the budget continues the district’s “long history of supporting the teaching and learning process for our entire learning community, while also ensuring equity and access opportunities for all students.”
Calvin also highlighted noteworthy additions to this year’s spending plan.
“Our proposed budget includes mental health support in all schools, intervention and special education services for students, a new intramurals program, and provisions for students who would like to take dual credit college coursework,” he said.
Board of Education President Heather DelConte spoke in favor of this year’s spending plan.
“I am excited to see some things in there that we have been wanting to get in the budget for a while that speak to equity and fairness overall,” DelConte said, alluding funding for intramural sports and college-credit courses.
Board member James McKenzie, the lone “no” vote on the budget, explained his dissent.
“I think of the goals outlined by the district, and many of them are not to the point where I would give a ‘yes’ vote,” McKenzie said.
Part of the ongoing budget discussion revolved around college-credit course offerings in the district, which were ultimately funded through the budget to the tune of $100,000. The district offers different programs, including Syracuse University’s Project Advance (SUPA), which offers college-caliber courses through certified high school instructors. SUPA is one of the nation’s leading concurrent enrollment programs. Among McKenzie and other Board members and business officials, they estimated the cost per-pupil for a SUPA course is around $450. Other programs funded through the $100,000 line include career and technical education (CTE) programs such a P-Tech, as well as funding for Advanced Placement exams.
“My concern is around equity and access for all students,” Calvin said in support of funding college courses, noting that students who are interested in programs such as SUPA, and receive reduced or free lunch, also receive financial relief in order to attain college credits. “We are trying to level the playing field and make sure everyone has access to the courses. We have a process in place to lower those costs. We are working with the counselors and principals, looking for students who have eligibility for a reduced price.”
Calvin’s recommendation was to use this year as a trial run, and see if dedicating the proposed level of funds matched student interest.
For McKenzie, a reduced CTE program that goes through state institutions like SUNY Oswego and Onondaga Community College (OCC), would be the preferred way to go.
“As long as everyone gets access to the same courses, to me that is equity. I don’t like the idea of collecting taxpayer money and feeding that back to a private college,” he said. “I’d be in favor of doing it across the board for any student who wanted to attain college credits at a state institution.”
DelConte said she did not disagree with McKenzie on principle.
“If we didn’t already have (programs like SUPA, with certified instructors) in place, we would probably be having different conversations about what we feel is a good thing to offer for everybody,” DelConte said. “We are not going to have a lot of kids coming out of the woodwork to take these courses. As a student, this is something you need to want to take.”
Rolled into the budget is also a new organizational chart for the district, which would help OCSD divert job duties from one executive position into several others, as well as create new positions to have an appropriate distribution of work tasks.
The district is trying to prioritize business, personnel, student services and special education, and curriculum and instruction as part of the district’s administrative mission, Calvin has said at previous meetings.
The new organizational chart establishes special education and student services as a separate branch in the district’s core set of departments. Previously, administrators in charge of special education and student services duties were part of the elementary education and accountability branch. OCSD previously restructured the executive director of curriculum and instruction role, as well as the executive director of personnel position.
The district is also the creation of the following positions:
•Assistant superintendent
•Assistant director of business
•Onboarding specialist
•Clerk
•Director of literacy
•Director of math
•Three teachers on special assignment positions (TOSA)
•Executive director of special education
•Assistant director of special education and student services
Calvin stressed the need to restructure the roles at OCSD, noting executive employees and directors already oversee too many job duties.
“I am really concerned that our administrators would go back to doing exactly what we are doing right now,” Calvin said in support of the organizational chart. “There is no extra help. We would have to revert back to people having 40-something jobs under one title.”
McKenzie, who voted against a significant portion of the new chart, said his main concern was adding nine new employee lines in one budget cycle, citing concerns regarding a fiscal cliff the state could experience in the next three years. This was forecasted by Rick Timbs, a popular upstate New York consultant hired by the district to perform an efficiency study.
The budget vote is May 17.
