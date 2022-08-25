OSWEGO — Administrators at Oswego City schools detailed the school district’s safety plan at a Tuesday meeting, highlighting proactive, reactive, and recovery measures set in place to promote school safety.
The plan, as required by statewide guidelines, is divided into four components, which outline general consideration and planning, risk reduction and prevention, response strategies, and post-incident assessments.
“There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our students,” Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. “We went through the plan and we certainly kept that in mind, especially given the times we are in today.”
The plan will be posted on the district website for community members to provide feedback. A revised plan presentation is planned for an upcoming Board of Education meeting, Calvin said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, newly appointed Assistant Superintendent Amanda Caldwell highlighted the scope of the district’s safety plan in case of an emergency.
“Every school building is responsible for developing a building-level emergency response plan,” she said. “Those are kept confidential to school buildings and personnel.”
These individual plans, Calvin noted, are some of the few elements of the overarching strategy that are not publicly shared.
“It is not because we don’t want to share them, but because it might put at risk the health and safety of our community,” Calvin said.
In the event of an emergency, the district follows a chain of command, Caldwell said. The superintendent becomes the district’s chief emergency officer, who is tasked with activating appropriate procedures outlined in the plan, as well as directing emergency response action and coordinating with first responders.
In the absence of the superintendent, the responsibility would lie with the assistant superintendent.
When it comes to risk reduction and prevention, Caldwell said the district is focused on improving communication among students and between students and staff. Doing so, she added, can help avoid conflicts.
OCSD’s director of student support services and interventions plays an integral role in coordinating these strategies, Caldwell said.
The district also implements a tip line and hotline to report incidents and crises.
“There are also mental health resources available for parents at our website — under the ‘parent resources’ tab — if they identify their students are struggling and in a mental health crisis,” she added.
In recent years, the district has also prioritized small group and individual counseling for students and staff, including added expenditures in recent budgets to increase the number of in-house service providers.
The district also has 12 emergency drills per year in the event of an emergency, Caldwell noted.
“Those drills consist of general evacuation, shelter-in-place drills, and lockdown and lock-out drills,” she said.
Every school building has its own emergency response team, in addition to a districtwide team, which Calvin said helps implement those drills, as well as train staff in emergency response.
“The rest of the plan focuses on risk reduction, and our responses in the event of a true emergency and how we recover,” Caldwell said. “We also analyze and host post-incident debrief sessions to evaluate our response and any changes we need to make.”
The district’s safety committee, made up of a variety of stakeholders across the district, is also looking at potential improvements for the 2022-23 plan.
“We are required next year to outline how we would approach remote instruction to continue learning for all students, whether it is in the event of an emergency or in response to a pandemic emergency,” Caldwell said.
The district is also required by the state to detail what its appropriate staffing guidelines would be in the case of undergoing a state emergency or pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.