OSWEGO — Oswego City School District’s Board of Education closed out the school year Tuesday by commemorating the tenure of its two longest standing members.
Administrators, labor leaders, and board members praised outgoing Board of Education President Heather DelConte and longtime member Lynda Sereno, whose terms on the board will expire at the end of the school year. Former Oswego City School District (OCSD) Director of Facilities David Crisafulli and former OCSD Executive Director of Secondary Education and Personnel Heidi Sweeney were elected in May to replace DelConte and Sereno on the board.
“Thank the community for giving me the pleasure of serving in this position again,” DelConte, who has served as board president for the last two terms, said. The Tompkins County native has previously served as an Oswego County legislator, representing the town of Volney as a Democrat for four years.
“When I left the County Legislature I did it because I realized the solutions to all the problems our community faces start here with our young people,” she said. “There is really good work to be done not just on the board but also those who work at the district itself. I can assure the community this group of people serve with altruism, sacrifice and with the best interest of our kids at heart. It is an absolute pleasure to work with people like them.”
Sereno, who did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, spoke previously with The Palladium-Times about her time on the board.
“I will miss the individuals I have been working with over this term,” Sereno said. “They each come with individual strengths and experiences. The district is in good hands.”
OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III praised both DelConte and Sereno for their service.
“It is not easy to be leading a district and she has been working really hard at it,” Calvin said of DelConte. “I probably called her every other weekend, late at night, early in the morning, but she did answer the call every time. (DelConte has) been a voice for the work we do, and has ensured that every student’s needs are met.”
Calvin also highlighted Sereno’s transparency.
“(Sereno) is an advocate for our kids, really does care for our district and wants only the best,” Calvin said. “She wants to make sure we reach every goal we set. The sky’s the limit as far as she is concerned. She is very transparent, tells you what she thinks, and that has helped us grow quite a bit.”
James Jackson, a senior member of the district’s facilities maintenance crew, commended the work both DelConte and Sereno have done to help workers in the district. Jackson is also a labor union leader and the president of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) Local 838.
“We wanted to give a heartfelt thank you to Ms. DelConte and Ms. Sereno for their years of service and the positions they approved, kept, and added over the years,” Jackson said. “We want to thank you for the support in keeping our apprenticeship language in the bidding process so that it was available for all of our building trades.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.