OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District has announced its new 2022-23 district administrative team members, as appointed by the district’s board of education.
OCSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin III noted that the new organizational restructuring will distribute job duties from one executive position into several others, as well as provide new positions to adequately distribute duties and tasks.
“The organizational chart for the upcoming school year establishes special education and student services as a separate branch in the district’s line of departments,” Calvin said. “The district has emphasized its need to prioritize business, personnel, student services and special education, and curriculum and instruction as part of our long term strategic plan. These new folks are critical in that mission.”
Board of education members unanimously appointed Amanda Caldwell as the district’s new assistant superintendent. Caldwell is the former executive director of humanities at Liverpool Central School District (LCSD) and has former administrative experience in schools across the greater Syracuse region.
Karen Humphrey, former current director of staff services at Liverpool Central School District, has been appointed as OCSD’s executive director of curriculum and instruction. Humphrey has previously worked in staff development and was a middle school assistant principal at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) in Mexico. Humphrey was also a principal at Mexico Academy and Central School District and was employed by the Central New York Regional Information Center (CNYRIC) and Syracuse University.
Fitzhugh Park School has found its new principal in central New York native Amy Molloy. Molloy’s appointment follows the April announcement of the retirement of longtime district employee and Fitzhugh Park Elementary Principal Donna Simmons, who joined the district in 1997. Molloy was formerly the principal at the Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School and was previously the middle school principal and special education coordinator at Sandy Creek Central School District.
Cynthia Lauzon has been appointed as the district’s new director of physical education and athletics. Lauzon, a former collegiate athlete of SUNY Cortland, has extensive experience working as a school administrator. She is the former principal at Tupper Lake Middle-High School and was previously the director of health, physical education, and athletics at Adirondack Central School District. Lauzon also has extensive experience with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and has worked closely with the NYSPHSAA staff.
Lisa-Marie Carter, who has been employed as the district’s director of special education since 2017, will now assume the duties of the executive director of special education and student services. Previously, she worked in a similar field at Syracuse City School District. She also carries eight years of experience from Onondaga-Cortland-Madison (OCM) BOCES as assistant principal, principal and later interim director of special education.
Robert Siracuse, carrying two decades of experience in school district administrative roles, has been appointed as OCSD’s next director of personnel. Siracuse was previously an assistant principal at Goshen Central School District and also led GCSD’s human resources department.
Carin Reeve is an educator with 28 years of classroom and leadership experience in education with expertise in social-emotional learning, literacy, systems thinking, diversity and inclusion, and restorative practices. She joins OCSD as the director of literacy. Reeve carries experience from her time as an elementary school principal in the Central Square Central School District. She was previously director of school improvement at Peaceful Schools and holds approximately 10 years of experience in the Syracuse City School District.
Coming on board as the district’s director of mathematics is Jeremy Amidon. Amidon previously resided in North Carolina and brings experience as a former middle school assistant principal in the Onslow County School District.
Joseph Sterbank is the district’s assistant director of business and finance. Sterbank holds more than 13 years of experience working in the Syracuse City School District, previously employed as an instructional coach and mathematics teacher.
“We are confident that this much-needed organizational restructuring will result in positive change,” Calvin said. “These new members of our OCSD administrative team will help guide our district to continued success. We are looking forward to the 2022-23 school year knowing that we have all the personnel in place to help facilitate student growth and achievement.”
