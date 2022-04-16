OSWEGO — One of Oswego County’s most unique and entertaining events, Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament, will be held Aug. 20 at Tamarack Golf Club, located at 2021 County Route 1 in Scriba.
Presented by G&C Foods, the tournament offers golfers a challenging and fun evening of golf under the stars. The event will be held with teams of four teeing off at dusk with special glow-in-the-dark golf balls as they take on the challenging course at Tamarack Golf Club in a best-ball tourney.
“With the feedback we received from those golfing in last year’s event we knew we had to bring our Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament back this year,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Golfers of all skill levels enjoyed some crazy fun last year and are already saving the date and putting their teams together for this year.”
In addition to golf, there will be a number of games and contests, along with prizes, food and refreshments.
Proceeds from the Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament will support OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative fighting hunger and food insecurity and empowering individuals and families to help themselves and to help each other. “We are proud to welcome G&C Foods as the presenting sponsor of the event,” said Dolbear. “G&C Foods is a steadfast supporter of OCO and we are fortunate to count them among our partners.”
For more information about the golf tournament, including sponsorship and corporate team opportunities, visitwww.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at bdolbear@oco.org.
