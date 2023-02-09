Greg Oake

Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes is not seeking reelection to a fourth term this year, citing a variety of reasons. 

 Stephen J. Pallone photo

OSWEGO — When District Attorney Greg Oakes announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection in the fall, he offered no explanation.

In letter provided to The Palladium-Times this week, however, Oakes said that there was no simple reason for his decision not to seek a fourth term, which he made several months ago.

Recommended for you