OSWEGO — When District Attorney Greg Oakes announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection in the fall, he offered no explanation.
In letter provided to The Palladium-Times this week, however, Oakes said that there was no simple reason for his decision not to seek a fourth term, which he made several months ago.
“Understandably, many people have asked why I am choosing to leave this position,” he said. “This choice is shaped by a myriad of personal, professional and political reasons that defy easy explanation.”
The 48-year-old Oswego County native said that, like many people, the past few years had given him the opportunity to reevaluate his life, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After much reflection, I believe that stepping away now is the right choice,” he said.
Oakes, a Republican, was elected DA in 2011 and reelected in 2015 and 2019 by wide margins with the endorsement of the Oswego County Republican Committee. In 2021, he unsuccessfully ran for a 10-year term as county court judge, losing the Republican primary without the Republican Committee’s support.
Several local Republican Committee chairs said in interviews that they believed Oakes would have faced an uphill battle in convincing the county Republican party to back him again.
“I think there would be a lot more questions for him this year than in the past,” said Mark Bombardo, chair of the Hastings Republican Committee, adding that Oakes might have had excellent answers and been able to reassure committee members.
Several party chairs, including Bombardo, said a major challenge for Oakes would have been explaining a strained relationship with law enforcement.
“My belief was that he was not going to have support of local law enforcement because I don’t think he was strong on crime,” said Fulton Republican Committee Chair Mark Sherman.
Sherman and others cited what they said was a perception that Oakes wasn’t doing enough to aggressively prosecute criminals.
Boylston Republican Committee Chair James Macklen said he believed some Republicans still hold a grudge against Oakes for allowing the case against Shawn Doyle to go forward over his dealings with a teenage boy.
Doyle, a Republican county legislator, was charged in 2017 with unlawfully dealing with a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, issuing a false written statement, forcible touching and third degree sexual abuse. Oakes and the town judge hearing the case later recused themselves and the Onondaga County DA prosecuted the case. In 2018, Doyle pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. The other charges were dismissed.
“He really (ticked) off a lot of people over that whole deal,” Macklen said. “I think there were some people out there who thought that because Shawn was a legislator he shouldn’t have been prosecuted.”
Oakes declined to respond to individual criticisms, saying he didn’t believe it was dignified or necessary since he isn’t running for DA. He did, however, address the idea that the DA’s office has not been tough enough on crime during his tenure.
Oakes highlighted data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services showing that during his first decade in office total adult arrests in Oswego County fell 20%, felony arrests fell 30% and violent felony arrests dropped 34%. In 2019, before the impact of the pandemic, violent felony arrests were down 46% from 2012.
He addressed what he said was a misperception that defendants are not being punished appropriately compared to other counties, providing data that showed that from 2017-21, the county’s felony conviction and sentence rates exceeded the state average as well as that of Onondaga, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Oakes said his office has drawn distinctions between violent criminals who primarily seek to harm others and defendants who suffer from mental health or substance use issues.
“We have sought tougher penalties for repeat offenders while offering treatment to those who need and deserve it,” he said.
The DA’s office has continued to use Drug Treatment Court, he said, and worked to help establish a new Opioid Intervention Court in 2019, saving lives by providing supervision and prompt treatment to reduce overdoses and associated fatalities.
Oakes also cited his office’s formation of a countywide committee that would eventually become the Community Safety Initiative and its efforts to meet the demanding new obligations implemented by the state’s bail and discovery reform.
Throughout his tenure, Oakes said he has been mindful that rather than serving a single client, prosecutors are obligated to seek justice.
Oakes acknowledged that not every decision he’s made as DA has been perfect, but that every decision has been motivated by the desire to do the right thing.
“I believe that all people stand equal before the law, and I have acted accordingly, ignoring outside influences that are irrelevant or improper,” he said. “I have acted with integrity, basing decisions upon principle rather than political or personal considerations.”
Oakes said that while he doesn’t know what is next for his professional life, he intends to continue seeking justice and promoting equity.
“I am grateful to everyone who has assisted and supported me over the past two decades,” he said. “It has been an honor to serve Oswego County, and I wish success to whomever succeeds me.”
