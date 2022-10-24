NYSSBA OCSD award

Pictured above is NYSSBA Area 5 Director William L. Miller, left, with the Oswego City School District Board of Education during its most recent meeting.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — At a recent BOE meeting, the New York School Board Association (NYSSBA) presented the Oswego City School District with a Champions of Change award for the success and structure of the district’s Focus Forward program, coordinated by Jennifer Joyce.

NYSSBA Area 5 Director William L. Miller presented board members with a “Champions of Change” banner showcasing their effort in encouraging student academic and social-emotional success through OCSD’s partnership with SUNY Oswego’s Focus Forward Program.

