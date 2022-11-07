NEW YORK — The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) recently honored 94 older adults for their volunteerism in every region of the state as part of NYSOFA’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration.
During the celebration on Friday, NYSOFA and guests recognized the exceptional talents and generosity of older adults nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based area agencies on aging.
Oswego County’s Ellie Filburn was recognized by the NYSOFA.
Filburn has taken the lead for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) at the Oswego County Fair. She sets up the displays for driver training, tax programs and all other help provided by RSVP and its volunteers.
Filburn has been an educator for more than 35 years. She taught at the Campus School at SUNY Oswego, teaching fourth grade, middle school and junior high students. After the Campus School closed, she taught SUNY Oswego students until her retirement. She added that she enjoyed teaching middle school students because they “seem to have a passion for learning.”
“Ellie has a wealth of knowledge and is a great asset to the community,” the nomination for Older New Yorkers’ Day said. “She is willing to lend a hand when needed and offer up suggestions on how to make things better.”
An instrumental part of the RSVP program for 21 years, Filburn shares her expertise with other volunteers. In the past, she has served as president of the RSVP Advisory Board.
“Volunteering is a way of life for me,” Filburn said. “I like to think we all can make a difference.”
As a group, older New Yorkers age 55 and over contribute more than 495 million hours of volunteer service each year at an economic value of $13.8 billion. The 94 volunteers recognized during NYSOFA’s 2022 Older New Yorkers’ Day program live in 55 counties. Collectively, they represent 5,500 years of life experience and have volunteered for a combined 2,568 years of service.
“The word ‘volunteer’ cannot capture fully the accomplishments of this group of incredible individuals,” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “Older adults impress us all with their commitment to a greater good and a greater cause. You tell the real story of what’s good about people, what’s good about New York. Through your deeds and actions, time and again, you show us how valuable you all are to those you touch, to those you serve, to the families and communities and lives you make better.”
Each year, since 1963, federal, state and local governments recognize Older Americans Month in May. In May 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marked the occasion with a proclamation designating May as Older Americans Month in New York “in honor of individuals age 60 and over who contribute to the social, economic, and cultural vibrancy of our state,” calling upon communities across the state to “promote the value and contribution of older adults through age-friendly systems and supports that provide for needs across the age spectrum.”
