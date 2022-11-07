Ellie Filburn

Ellie Filburn

NEW YORK — The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) recently honored 94 older adults for their volunteerism in every region of the state as part of NYSOFA’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration.

During the celebration on Friday, NYSOFA and guests recognized the exceptional talents and generosity of older adults nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based area agencies on aging.

Tags

Recommended for you