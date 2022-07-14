OSWEGO — Major aluminum manufacturing company Novelis situated in Oswego held a pair of meetings Wednesday to brief the public on its planned expansion projects.
The company held two virtual public meetings Wednesday, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The meeting was held on Microsoft Teams and was led by Novelis Plant Manager Kristen Nelson and other representatives from the company.
Novelis officials have compiled a “stakeholder list,” which consists of businesses and residents in surrounding areas who would like to be further informed and updated on the current projects making way at the facility.
The purpose of Wednesday’s pair of meetings was to allow for public participation and briefing regarding planned expansions to the Novelis’ hot mill rolling and automotive products, according to a presentation given by Nelson.
During the 6 p.m. meeting, Nelson gave a project overview during a brief presentation. She said the desired outcome would increase the plant’s hot mill rolling capacity to 124,000 metric tons, as well as to increase the capacity and finishing capabilities for automotive sheet.products.
The company in Oswego, which consists of more than 1,000 employees, processes both prime aluminum and scrap aluminum into rolled sheets for use in beverage cans and automotive industries, according to a summary of the project.
The hot mill rolling portion would include the installation of new six-coil natural gas annealing furnaces to help increase output, upgrading of the motors to increase rolling speed and the addition of coolant spray bars.
Novelis plans to start construction in December and have it completed by 2025.
Novelis announced a $130 million investment in October 2021 to upgrade its plant in Oswego. The project is also inline with its goals to achieve greater environmental sustainability by the year 2026. Novelis hopes to reduce its energy use by 10 percent.
In addition, it hopes to reduce its waste in landfills by 20 percent and water intensity by 10 percent, according to its sustainability plan.
As of 2021, Novelis said it has reduced its carbon emissions by 31 percent, water intensity by 26 percent, non-dross waste in landfills by 40 percent and energy intensity by 25 percent.
This further strengthens the plant’s position for additional recycled aluminum inputs and increased recycled content across its product lines in the future, according to the presentation.
The company also prides itself on helping to pull away a society, which has turned to the use of plastic within the last 50 years, citing the long decomposition process of the material. Novelis, being the largest recycler of aluminum, states it is working with its customers to increase recycling efforts and provide more sustainable packaging solutions to the beverage and can industries.
The company has a sustainability plan available on its website: https://www.novelis.com/sustainability/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.