Divers exploring the wreck of St. Peter, which shipwrecked in Lake Ontario in 1898. 

 Photo provided courtesy of NOAA

OSWEGO — Members of the advisory council for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) gave updates on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

NOAA announced plans to designate a marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario in April 2019. Purposes of the sanctuary include protecting and increasing awareness of historic underwater resources such as shipwrecks and increasing tourism, recreation, research and education opportunities. NOAA received a community-based nomination in 2017 from the leaders of Oswego, Cayuga, Jefferson and Wayne counties as well as the city of Oswego and state of New York. 

