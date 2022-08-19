OSWEGO — Members of the advisory council for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) gave updates on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary during a virtual meeting on Thursday.
NOAA announced plans to designate a marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario in April 2019. Purposes of the sanctuary include protecting and increasing awareness of historic underwater resources such as shipwrecks and increasing tourism, recreation, research and education opportunities. NOAA received a community-based nomination in 2017 from the leaders of Oswego, Cayuga, Jefferson and Wayne counties as well as the city of Oswego and state of New York.
There have been two possible boundaries considered by NOAA, one encompassing a portion of eastern Lake Ontario and the other encompassing the same portion as well as a segment of the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River.
Ocean and Lakes Policy Analyst with the Department of State (DOS) Laura McLean provided an update on the designation and the federal consistency review. McLean said that the New York State agencies have had two “important” meetings with NOAA, one regarding the Section 106 Programmatic Agreement.
“The first was an introduction to the Section 106 Programmatic Agreement, so what that was is a meeting with the State Historic Preservation Office as well as the State Museum and it was this introduction into this programmatic agreement with the state, NOAA, the federal tribes and nations, and it outlines how they will comply with that National Historic Preservation Act,” McLean said.
The second meeting focused on co-management, establishing the commitments that NOAA and New York State will have and need to uphold in regards to co-managing the sanctuary.
“We discussed the draft rule sanctuary management plan and we’re starting to think about what actions the state can help with in the near term to make sure that we’re hitting the ground running with all those great ideas that were laid out in the sanctuary management plan,” McLean said.
McLean also spoke about the federal consistency review, which is a regulatory review that is part of the state coastal management program. The DOS administers the program, and it includes 44 enforceable coastal policies that guide federal, state and local land use development within the coastal zone, according to McLean.
“(It) is essentially this regulatory review where DOS reviews federal actions permits to verify that they’re consistent with the state coastal policy,” McLean said. “So this is a review that’s going to be done for NOAA’s designation of the sanctuary, and our federal consistency review is expected to begin around the time that the rulemaking is published. So what DOS and NOAA have been doing, we’ve been talking about the upcoming review, the applicable coastal policies, so that this review can proceed as seamlessly as possible.”
McLean said that once the rulemaking is published and NOAA provides a complete submission to DOS, the agency would begin the review, issue a public notice and consult with any local waterfront revitalization programs that may be impacted by the designation, such as the Port City and the village of Sackets Harbor.
The review could be 60 to 75 days, and DOS would try to issue a 30-day public comment period, according to McLean.
Great Lakes Regional Coordinator of NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Ellen Brody said that in regards to the designation process, the proposed rulemaking is still in the clearance process.
“However, we are very close to the end of that (process) and it feels imminent. So, Office of Management and Budget, it’s under review there and we did a federal agency briefing last week,” Brody said. “So I’m feeling somewhat optimistic that we’ll publish it in the next six to eight weeks.”
Brody said that public meetings would likely be held in late October or early November, and that the proposed rulemaking would include the boundary they are proposing, regulatory prohibitions and the terms of designation.
Advisory council member Katie Malinowski spoke about the 2022 Lake Ontario Lecture Series. The series was hosted in Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson and Wayne counties, each covering different topics.
Malinowski estimates that between in-person and virtual attendance, there were more than 300 attendees across the four events, and that 250 people provided their email addresses to sign up for updates about the sanctuary.
“We had 11 speakers total between our four events, which is great,” Malinowski said. “We brought in a lot of various people. We had NOAA people, we had professors, and we had local historians. … It was very varied and very interesting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.