OSWEGO — A proposed budget for the city of Oswego is on the table for the 2023 fiscal year.
On Monday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow unveiled his spending plan for the approaching fiscal year in a press release, then later that night during a regularly scheduled Common Council meeting.
Barlow gave a message regarding the proposed budget prior to working through the routine list of resolutions.
Barlow’s budget will have no tax increases, fee increases and will not dip into the city’s general fund, reserves or saving accounts to balance, he said during his message.
“If you go back through the last 20 years, previous mayors and councils were notorious for balancing the budget either through a tax increase or tapping into the reserved funds to artificially portray a balanced budget,” Barlow said. “We have not done that to date during my administration, and we will not be doing that this year.”
Barlow said the budget roughly consists of 54 percent personnel costs, 23 percent contractual obligations and 14 percent obligated to fringe benefits, or pay for services.
Some of the funds from the more than $55 million operating budget will be allocated toward three major departments in the city, including the police and fire departments and the Department of Public works. There has also been $150,000 set for repairs to the city’s hydro dam, which has the potential to generate a surplus of power for Oswegonians.
A swift breakdown of the budget indicates $80,000 for special events, $5.9 million for the police department, and $4.9 million for the fire department.
The DPW will receive $6.9 million, a new plow and a front loader under Barlow’s spending plan.
Moving forward, the council will vote on Aug. 22 following a public hearing on the budget. There, it will either be passed as is, with amendments by resolution or rejected. Barlow said if council members were to present any amendment that increases the tax rate without an accompanying amendment to account for or offset the raise, he will veto it.
“Should the amended budget be voted down in the November election, my proposed budget will become, by default, the 2023 operating budget,” Barlow said.
Council members will hold a workshop for the budget Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. Common Council President Robert Corradino said the three departments receiving funds will be present during the workshop.
The 2023 budget will be available in its entirety on the city’s website, oswegony.org.
In other business, Oswego native Robert Taylor presented the mayor and City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli with honorary coins to thank them for their support in the collection of 16,000 cans that were turned in to raise funds for Ukraine during its ongoing war with Russia. He also presented his father, John Taylor, with a World War II Infantry coin.
Taylor said the city, its patrons and guests have helped raise over $50,000. Taylor, a veteran who served in Ukraine, also said he would donate 20 percent of his military pension to those in Luhansk, Ukraine.
