160 W. Bridge St. fire

Firefighters were at the scene of a basement fire early Tuesday in the city of Oswego. Firefighters contained the fire before it could spread to the rest of the house, and the residents were able to return after the fire was out.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — A fire in the basement of a multi-unit house in the city of Oswego damaged part of the structure, but firefighters put the fire out before it spread to the entire house.

The Oswego Fire Department answered a call at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday for a possible structure fire at 160 W. Bridge St., between John and Liberty streets, four houses down from Kinney Drugs.

