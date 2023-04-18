Firefighters were at the scene of a basement fire early Tuesday in the city of Oswego. Firefighters contained the fire before it could spread to the rest of the house, and the residents were able to return after the fire was out.
OSWEGO — A fire in the basement of a multi-unit house in the city of Oswego damaged part of the structure, but firefighters put the fire out before it spread to the entire house.
The Oswego Fire Department answered a call at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday for a possible structure fire at 160 W. Bridge St., between John and Liberty streets, four houses down from Kinney Drugs.
Firefighters and police officers arrived and reported seeing heavy smoke. Firefighters located a fire in the basement of the house and began running hoses to fight the fire while others searched the house for any trapped residents.
The Oswego Codes Department, National Grid, Fulton Fire Department, Menter Ambulance and the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office also responded to the fire.
Firefighters put the fire out in about 30 minutes. No one was injured and the fire was contained to the basement and first floor of the house. Chief Paul Conzone said his firefighters did such a good job keeping the flames from spreading that the residents were able to return home after the fire was out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, Conzone said.
