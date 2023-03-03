MINETTO — Several students and a staff member at Minetto Elementary School developed a minor rash on their skin Thursday, prompting a response from the Oswego County Hazardous Materials Team and the Minetto Fire Department.
The fire department, after receiving a call from a school official, requested support from the Oswego County Hazardous Materials Team.
A. Erik Heath, Oswego County deputy fire coordinator for special operations, said that following air quality metering and evaluation, no harmful substance was found.
In a letter to Minetto Elementary School parents, Mathis Calvin III, superintendent of the Oswego City School District, said the building was under a hold-in-place order while emergency responders investigated the issue, leading to students being dismissed later than usual and a delayed bus run.
“Throughout the course of the day, six students and one staff member developed a minor rash on their skin,” Calvin said. “As is normal protocol with concerns such as these and to get answers as quickly as possible, specialists including the local fire department, sheriff and a hazardous materials team were called in to analyze the area. After air quality and metering tests, and learning that no drilling or chemical spray occurred during capital project work today, the team of specialists determined there was no environmental issues that caused the events.
“Because the staff member and students began experiencing symptoms around the same time, it is thought to more likely be an allergic reaction or viral infection,” Calvin continued. “Parents who notice their children are developing rash-like symptoms should consult their child’s pediatrician or primary care doctor.”
Heath added, “We want to thank parents for cooperating with the school district and law enforcement regarding the late and orderly dismissal. We also appreciate the cooperation of school district personnel.”
Other agencies supporting the response included the Oswego City Fire Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, Menter Ambulance and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
The Oswego County Emergency Management Office also assisted.
