Moody and DiMartino

Mark Moody and Anthony DiMartino

 Steven J. Pallone photos

OSWEGO  — In the race for district attorney, Anthony DiMartino holds a commanding lead in endorsements over Mark Moody heading into the crucial Oswego County Republican Committee meeting next week.

Committee chairs in Hannibal, Granby, Albion, Hastings, the city of Oswego, Minetto, Volney and the town of Oswego confirmed their committees had endorsed DiMartino. Moody has yet to receive any committee endorsements.

