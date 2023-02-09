OSWEGO — In the race for district attorney, Anthony DiMartino holds a commanding lead in endorsements over Mark Moody heading into the crucial Oswego County Republican Committee meeting next week.
Committee chairs in Hannibal, Granby, Albion, Hastings, the city of Oswego, Minetto, Volney and the town of Oswego confirmed their committees had endorsed DiMartino. Moody has yet to receive any committee endorsements.
Both men are vying for the county party’s endorsement, which makes it easier to get the 1,000 petition signatures required to get on the ballot in the June primary. Since Republicans have a nearly 2-to-1 voter enrollment advantage over Democrats, winning the primary usually translates into success in the general election.
Several town Republican committees haven’t made endorsements for various reasons.
Boylston’s committee is split on whom to endorse. Chairs in Sandy Creek and Constantia said their committees haven’t endorsed a candidate because they don’t have enough members due to turnover and are in the process of rebuilding. Redfield’s committee chair said it is waiting until the county party meeting to decide whom to support.
Mexico Chair Gary McConnell said his committee had made an endorsement but was waiting until the county meeting to announce it. Williamstown was leaning toward supporting DiMartino, said committee Chair Faith Baker.
DiMartino said New Haven Republican Committee Chair Patrick Twiss had told him that he had received that committee’s endorsement, but Twiss did not return phone messages.
Republican committees in West Monroe, Scriba, Fulton, Palermo and Parish have met with both candidates, but haven’t publicly announced their endorsements. Committee chairs in Amboy, Orwell, Richland and Schroeppel did not return phone calls.
When the county party meets to decide on an endorsement, each committee member’s vote is weighted based on the population in the election district they represent, meaning the value of an endorsement varies. The city of Oswego, which includes nearly 10% of the county’s 35,368 Republicans, carries more weight than Redfield, where less than 1% of Republicans live.
In making their choice of whom to support for DA, Republicans have two experienced attorneys, but with experience in different areas.
DiMartino, 58, of the town of Oswego, has been a lawyer for decades and owns his own firm. He’s been in private practice most of his career, with the exception of a three-year stint as a prosecutor handling misdemeanor cases. Moody, 55, of Pulaski, is the chief assistant DA and has worked as a prosecutor for nearly his entire career.
Should Moody not receive the support of the county Republican committee, his path to getting on the ballot in the primary would be complicated by the fact he is the lead prosecutor in a murder case that’s headed for trial in late February, the same time that he would need to be collecting signatures on designating petitions to run for DA.
The trial of Norman A. Newsome and Alton D. Brown is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Feb. 27. Candidates can’t begin collecting the necessary 1,000 petition signatures until Feb. 28 and they must be submitted in early April.
Republicans will meet for the county party’s endorsement vote on Thursday in Brewerton.
