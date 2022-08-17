OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council met Tuesday night to discuss fund allocations and the budget during a workshop meeting.
No significant changes to the budget came during Tuesday’s meeting. But three agencies — the Oswego Police Department, the Oswego City Fire Department and the Department of Public Works — were present to discuss allocation and give council members a general update on how the department operated in the previous budget year.
The workshop started off with an overview for the OPD, which is being allocated $5.9 million in Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s proposed fiscal year 2023 operating budget. The department currently consists of 51 officers, OPD officials said during the presentation, and isn’t currently looking to fill any positions.
The OFD took the stand next, which will get $4.9 million. The department chief, Randall Griffin, gave his report on the department, which has 43 firefighters. He told the council of some improvements needed for a rescue boat, Marine One. Recently, the Common Council approved upgrades to be made on the boat so that it may aid better in search and rescue missions.
Griffin also applauded the investment of robotics used in safety measures around the city. He said small drones have been used to help in police and fire department efforts so far.
A drone was used during Harborfest to locate a lost child who had gotten separated from her family. One was also used to aid the police department in making an arrest and to rescue a person who was in distress in the Oswego River back in the spring.
Griffin said the department is looking at buying a few more pieces of new equipment such as automated stretchers. The department also cut sick time usage by 32 percent and 30 percent through its favorable overtime. The department is currently operating at about 80 percent of its entire staff, Griffin said.
Lastly, the DPW, which received the most funds out of the three departments, is looking for new equipment. Barlow’s proposed budget will give the department a new plow and front loader from the $6.9 million operating cut it received.
The 2023 budget is posted in its entirety on the city’s website, oswegony.org under the city documents tab.
A public hearing will be held on the budget Aug. 22 in the council chambers at 6:30 p.m.
