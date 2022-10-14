Nicholas W. Peterson: Pioneer Oswego police officer

Oswego pioneer police officer Nicholas W. Peterson and his wife, Eliza Jane Phillips, died within a week of each other in April 1912. They are buried with other family members in Riverside Cemetery.

 Natalie J. Woodall photo

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 14th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Street violence, runaway spouses, domestic disturbances, and burglaries were all part of Nicholas W. Peterson’s daily routine for 29 years. As a pioneer police officer in Oswego City, he saw more than his share of the Port City’s darker side.

