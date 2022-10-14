Nicholas W. Peterson: Pioneer Oswego police officer

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 14th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Street violence, runaway spouses, domestic disturbances, and burglaries were all part of Nicholas W. Peterson’s daily routine for 29 years. As a pioneer police officer in Oswego City, he saw more than his share of the Port City’s darker side.
Born in March 1840 in Scriba, Nicholas was the son of James Peterson and Amy Emma Rose. Little is known about his early life but it is supposed that he attended the local schools. In 1883, he told a newspaper reporter that he had been a laborer when the Custom House (Old Post Office) was built in 1858, revealing that he had hoisted “those heavy beams for 25 cents a day. What would the boys think today if they had to work like that for such remuneration?”
The Civil War had a profound effect upon almost every family in Oswego County and Peterson’s was no exception. In the summer of 1862, he enlisted in the 12th NY Cavalry and was assigned to Co. A. This was the same outfit in which Lieutenant Alonzo Cooper served. After the 12th Cavalry was overwhelmed by the Confederates in Plymouth, North Carolina, on April 20, 1864, Sergeant Peterson was sent to Andersonville, a prison reserved for enlisted Union soldiers.
In 1890, Peterson told the census enumerator that he had “suffered in Libby and Andersonville” and that his disability was chronic diarrhea. It is unknown where he was sent after Andersonville was closed but it is probable he went to Florence Prison Pen, North Carolina, a camp deemed even worse than Andersonville. According to his military record, he was paroled in February 1865 at Annapolis, Maryland and mustered out with his company on July 19, 1865, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
A cooper by occupation when he enlisted in the Union Army, Peterson found work as a customs inspector in Oswego following his return home. After the New York State Legislature passed a law in April 1870 permitting cities to create metropolitan police forces, Oswego officially formed its police department on June 8, 1870, with Nicholas Peterson among its first officers. Together with R. D. S. Tyler, he was initially assigned to the Sixth Ward. For the next 29 years, Officer Peterson devoted his life “to serve and protect” Oswego City’s residents.
Officer Peterson’s name was frequently mentioned in the local newspapers as he went about his duties. On June 20, 1870, he arrested Albert Baker, 19, for raping Mary Cook, 11, while she and some friends were picking strawberries. He arrested James Burke and Patrick Young in July 1873 for assaulting “a helpless boy.” He returned a stolen horse and buggy located in Syracuse in September 1878. He and Officer Robert Gittins, another Civil War veteran, hunted down James Wilson who was accused of robbing several local businesses in August 1890.
Police work was as dangerous in the latter part of the 19th century as it is now. In September 1871, Peterson and another officer were called to the house of one David White who threatened his wife and stepchildren and turned them out. When the officers arrived at the house they found the door barricaded. After they forced the door open, White “made a pass at Officer Peterson with an axe. Peterson avoided the axe, and ‘downed’ White.”
In July 1884, Peterson was sent to Weedsport to arrest Frank Totman for deserting his wife. Although threatened with bodily harm if he made the arrest, “arguments of that kind do not have much effect upon Officer Peterson and he took his man just the same and brought him here.”
Peterson was dispatched to Ogdensburg in April 1886 to arrest Mrs. Jesse A. Dean and Carl Melefski for “outraging public decency” by deserting their families and running off together.
Perhaps Officer Peterson’s greatest exploit occurred in September 1879 when he discovered Napoleon St. Pierre, AKA James Allen, burglarizing A. D. Wheeler’s store. Armed with only a night stick, Peterson “cautiously entered the store by the rear and in doing so attracted the attention of the burglar who began to fire at him in the darkness. The first ball whizzed past Peterson’s head and lodged in the wall. The second struck his club and left him defenceless, having no revolver. St. Pierre kept up the attack, but Peterson after groping around in the dark for something to defend himself with, got hold of a jar which he threw at the burglar, knocking him down. They then had a desperate struggle in which Peterson fought him till he begged for mercy, and submitted to his captor.”
St. Pierre was sentenced to 23 years in prison and Peterson was hailed as a hero: “We think no one will be disposed to withhold just credit from Officer Peterson for his courageous discharge of duty in this case, for at the risk of life, which is as dear to him as anybody, he has doubtless saved the property and life of some citizen or citizens.”
Not all his deeds for the public good involved “catching bad guys.” While walking his beat one day, in August 1889, Peterson noticed a wagon drawn by tired horses carrying a family from Ohio to St. Lawrence County. They were almost destitute. Peterson sent them to his house to spend the night, eat, and rest. He also paid to have the horses’ hooves shod: “Yesterday the family went on their way with many expressions of gratitude. Officer Peterson never expects to see them again, which makes his kind act all the more meritorious.”
Despite a heavy workload, Peterson found time for personal pleasure. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on Aug. 2, 1881. As a Civil War veteran he was naturally interested in veterans’ affairs. He mustered into John D. O’Brian Post No. 65 GAR on Dec. 4, 1891. He belonged to the Oswego County Veterans’ Association and to the Ex-Union War Prisoners’ Association, of which he was an early member. A Republican, he frequently was a local convention delegate. He and his family worshipped in the Episcopal Church of the Evangelists.
Officer Peterson retired on Dec. 31, 1899, on account of ill health and was lauded for “the excellent record he had made since becoming a member of the force at the time of its organization in 1870.” His “genial disposition” and “above all his faithfulness and attention to duty” were praised.
Nicholas W. Peterson married Ellen Jane Phillips on Jan. 25, 1860. The couple had two daughters and a son, all of whom reached adulthood. In 1910, they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary. Ellen died on April 5, 1912. She had been sick only a short time. Nicholas followed her six days later on April 11 “after a lingering illness.” They are buried in Riverside Cemetery.
