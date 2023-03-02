CENTRAL SQUARE — The next time there’s a snow day in the Central Square School District, students won’t be able to celebrate.
Instead of going sledding or watching soap operas or playing video games, students will be required to boot up their chrome books and go to school from home.
In an email sent out Thursday, Superintendent Tom Colabufo announced that the district used up its last snow day on Tuesday, so if bad weather shuts down the schools again this year, classes will be held remotely instead.
Public schools in New York State are required to have 180 days of classes. If school had to be closed again, the only other choice, Colabufo said, was to remain open on the first day of spring break.
“After several weeks of looking into possible options to prevent having to reduce our students’ valuable spring break time with their families, we have decided to utilize the remote learning option in the event we have to call another emergency/snow day,” said Colabufo in the email.
Colabufo said all students will be directed to bring their supplied chrome book laptop home every day to make sure they have access to a device in case a snow day is called.
Teachers have been directed to put a Zoom or Google Meet link on their Canvas page, so all students can connect if needed.
Colabufo cited feedback received from parents and students, indicating this would be the best option if needed.
“Now more than ever, we recognize the importance of family time during these vacations,” Colabufo said. “By utilizing this remote option for any further emergency/snow days we will be able to preserve our students’ valuable vacation time with their families.”
