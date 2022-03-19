FULTON — The Fulton Wresting Club’s new building is completed and open for business — wrestling business that is — for the very young and high school wrestlers a like.
The project that took approximately seven months to complete, through the efforts of coaches, student-athletes, parents and volunteers, was filled to capacity with Peewee wrestlers on Thursday night. The new facility was brightly lit and colorful with fresh coats of Red Raider red and white paint and glossy new red wrestling mats from end to end of the 84-foot-long one-room structure.
Banners highlighting Fulton wresting championships through the years adorn the walls and “FULTON WRESTLING” is painted underneath in big block letters approximately 12 inches long, leaving no doubt this is the house that Fulton wresting built.
Waldron said the banners were designed and constructed by former Red Raider wrestler Matias Garcia along with his girlfriend, Melissa, another example of how the whole city pitched in.
“It was built by the whole community, friends of the program, including former wrestlers, volunteers and parents,” said Jeff Waldron, Fulton varsity wrestling coach. We even had people who don’t have kids wrestling help us out just because they enjoy how the wrestling team represents the city.”
Waldron said the community is trying to build itself back up to what it was 30 years ago. Many businesses pulled out of Fulton over the years, and Fulton is trying to rebuild as a community and he feels this wrestling club building is a positive step in that direction.
“Now the kids have someplace to go where they can be active and social with each other and not sitting alone at home in front of a computer game,” Waldron said. “We’re super-excited about what it mean for Fulton wrestling as well.”
Waldron said that when the facility was ready to open, the wrestling season was coming to a close, but they will utilize the facility throughout the spring and summer with practices. But he really hopes and expects the program’s numbers to explode next year given the fact the facility is within walking distance for so many of the kids, which has been his hope all along.
“When I wrote the grant for the Shineman Foundation, I put a goal down to double our numbers,” Waldron said. “On a down year we’d have 40-50 Peewees. Our best year was a couple of years ago when we had about 90. I’d like to see 150 little kids in there from kindergarten through sixth grade.”
Waldron said his modified wrestling numbers through COVID dropped, so he’d also like to get the junior high and high school numbers back up to 50 or 60 kids.
“To have 100 kids involved in the high school program, that’s our goal,” he said. “The more kids you have involved the better.”
Waldron said they also had some help from Mother Nature in that there were a few nice days in December that made it possible to blacktop the gravel parking lot.
“We were very lucky that winter came in slow,” he said. “Craig Elhage took advantage of that on the spot and did the paving, with a lot of help from Shawn Lindsley. The way I understand it, Craig was doing the paving when something malfunctioned on his machine, so he called Shawn and he was there with another paving machine within an hour or so.”
Waldron said Lindsley also dug all the limestone out and tied in the drainage ditches while Elhage finished the paving.
“Those guys really came through for us,” Waldron said. “I mean, we would’ve been parking in the mud had they not done it and even more importantly we would’ve never received our certificate of occupancy without the work they did in a pinch no less. So we are all really very grateful to those gentlemen.”
Since the completion of the building and grounds, Waldron and the other coaches have conducted practices from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tuesdays and Thursdays are for the Peewee kids with former Fulton wrestler, now coach, Dwaine Storrs. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are for the junior high and senior high kids with Waldron and Coach Ron LaBeef, who attends all the practices.
Waldron said they also have a live completion night on Fridays where they invite other schools to come out, and that has been going well. So far they’ve invited kids from Hannibal, Mexico, Oswego and Central Square, so the building is getting used by more than just the Fulton community.
But what Waldron wants is what the other coach’s want, and what the kids want as well as what the city wants.
“I’d like to see a state championship come back to our city,” Waldron said. “We have all the resources to make that happen now. We’ve put enough time into that building, the community has donated its heart and soul to it, so I’d like to see a state championship come back to Fulton where it belongs.”
