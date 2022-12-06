ALBANY, N.Y. — Higher education leaders across the state, including the city of Oswego, praised the appointment of John B. King as SUNY’s new chancellor this week, citing his experience as a leader in public education at the federal level.
King, appointed State University of New York’s 15h chancellor Monday, served as U.S. Secretary of Education under President Barack Obama. He is currently the president of The Education Trust, a nonprofit organization that promotes high academic achievement for all students in early childhood, K-12 education and higher education.
King’s new role as the overseer of America’s largest university system will start in January. He will replace former SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley, who has served as chancellor in an interim role since the start of this year.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to (King),” Stanley said via Twitter Monday evening. “This is going to be a great transition and I look forward to working with him and the entire SUNY family in the days and weeks ahead.”
SUNY Oswego’s current Officer-in-Charge Mary Toale, praised King for his experience.
“(King) brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this significant statewide role and we look forward to working with him to advance SUNY and public higher education throughout the great state of New York,” Toale said in a message sent to SUNY Oswego teachers and students on Monday. “SUNY Oswego congratulates Dr. King and thanks Interim Chancellor Stanley for her leadership and service.”
Chancellor King’s selection was the result of a yearlong global search. SUNY’s board showed unwavering confidence in King, approving his appointment unanimously, according to a SUNY press release.
“I am humbled and honored to accept the position of chancellor and to advance Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vision to make SUNY the best statewide system of public higher education in our nation,’” King said in a statement. “Public education quite literally saved my life when I lost both of my parents at a young age, and I have dedicated my professional career ever since to ensuring that every student has access to the academic opportunities that they need and deserve. I look to the academic opportunities that they need and deserve. I look forward to working with all members of our campus communities, lawmakers and stakeholders to bring SUNY to new heights and maximize its potential.”
Inclusivity and access have been core tenets of the university system’s strategy in the past few years. Recently, SUNY officials announced that the number of New Yorkers and prospective students from out of state who have applied to a SUNY school has doubled in the past year. The announcement followed a two-week campaign that featured fee waivers for applicants.
In November, a SUNY release indicated that applications had increased from 97,257 to 204,437.
SUNY officials hope King’s experience will continue opening doors for new generations of college graduates.
As U.S. secretary of education, King worked to simplify the financial aid process, oversaw federal investments in evidence-based strategies to increase college completion and advocated for Obama’s America’s College Promise proposal, according to a SUNY press release.
This initiative called for creating a federal-state partnership to make attendance at community colleges free and also investing in scaled wrap-around services to support students on the path to academic success.
King also has New York roots, something Hochul highlighted in her statement congratulating King’s appointment.
“His professional experience at every level of our education system, including as Secretary of Education to President Obama, combined with deep New York roots, make him an ideal leader for the SUNY system,” the governor said.
