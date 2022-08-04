Coast Guard Oswego

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Oswego pose in front of the station’s main entrance, which now features a new stainless steel shield that was dedicated on Thursday. In front from left are BM3 Garcia, BM2 Ralston, MKC Black, and MK1 Muller. In back are BMCS Wilcox, BM1 Simon, BM2 Guay, MK3 Savage, and BMC Gutierrez.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — On Thursday, a special celebration of the 232nd birthday of the United States Coast Guard was held at the Coast Guard Station in Oswego.

For a birthday present, the Oswego station received a new stainless steel Coast Guard shield to display above the main entrance. A dedication for the new shield took place Thursday, with the crew of the Coast Guard Station and Coast Guard veterans in attendance.

Recommended for you