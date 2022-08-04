OSWEGO — On Thursday, a special celebration of the 232nd birthday of the United States Coast Guard was held at the Coast Guard Station in Oswego.
For a birthday present, the Oswego station received a new stainless steel Coast Guard shield to display above the main entrance. A dedication for the new shield took place Thursday, with the crew of the Coast Guard Station and Coast Guard veterans in attendance.
The shield was dedicated to honor all of those who have walked through the entrance.
The money to pay for the new shield was donated by the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Coast Guard veterans. At last year’s reunion, a couple of 50-50 drawings were held to help raise the money, according to Richard Kunz, a Coast Guard veteran of the Oswego station.
The new shield replaces the old wooden one that had deteriorated from age and the weather.
“It was a wood carving. They only last just so long,” Kunz said.
Plans for a new shield had already been in place. All that was needed was money to have it done, and the 50-50s raised the funds necessary. Kunz said that the cost, including shipping, was “in the $800 to $900 range.”
The new shield came from a company in Oregon owned by a retired chief boatswain’s mate from the Coast Guard.
“It’s not a replica of what was there, but it is what the Coast Guard is. Basically, it’s the logo that the Coast Guard uses now,” Kunz said. “We wanted to get something that was current.”
Kunz reviewed the design of the shield with Senior Chief Brad Wilcox, officer in charge at the Coast Guard Station. They decided on the newer style of shield.
“This is all made out of stainless steel, so it will last literally forever over the front door main entrance of this building,” Kunz said. “The fact that this building has been here since around 1950, it’s part of the history of the city of Oswego. There’s no getting around it.
“I was stationed here in the early 1970s. We were an integral part of everything that happened in Oswego back then. It’s only fitting that we have something like that that will be enduring for years to come.”
Senior Chief Wilcox said everyone at the Coast Guard Station appreciates what the auxiliary members and the veterans did to acquire a new shield.
“It’s very nice. It’s overly generous of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the veterans to donate that to us,” Wilcox said. “Due to our procurement system, we were unable to buy it with government funds. When they noticed that, they came through and got it together. It’s a great addition to the station.”
Bob Day, an Oswego native and resident and a veteran of the Coast Guard, attended the dedication.
“I was in high school and the Coast Guard boat used to come in. I said, ‘This is what I want to do,’” Day said. “This is great. The Coast Guard does a lot for the community. They’re out saving lives and maintaining our border security. Anything we can do to help them, we like to do it.”
Frank Williamson, a Coast Guard veteran who lives in Brunswick, New York, read about the dedication and made a special trip to Oswego with his wife Patrice just for the event.
“I wasn’t able to make it last year to the retired luncheon, so I saw this was coming up so we figured we’d come over for this,” Williamson said. “It’s a beautiful plaque, there’s no doubt about that.”
Kunz noted that the U.S. Coast Guard launched in 1790. It predated the U.S. Navy by eight years, becoming our oldest maritime federal agency. The current building in Oswego has existed since the 1950s and is a vital link in recreational boating safety and national security, he said.
Every two years the station welcomes a group of Coast Guard veterans back to their home away from home in Oswego. Fundraisers at last year’s reunion not only paid for the new shield, but they also helped the group get started on the 2023 reunion.
“Hopefully the (pandemic) restrictions will be removed enough that we’ll be able to come back to the station. With the COVID restrictions, we could only have a maximum of 50 people in the station at that time. It was just difficult to do,” Kunz said. He added that last year’s reunion lunch was held at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, with assistance from the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
The reunions offer an opportunity to return and share memories.
“We as veterans, as time goes on, I think we get more attached to our history,” Kunz said. “We just have a lot of guys who are really passionate about their time in the Coast Guard. It’s great to come here, especially during the reunions.”
Kunz said the active duty personnel show great respect for the veterans. “They welcome them in with open arms and give them a tour of the station and the boats. It’s really good. For me, I feel honored to be able to come up here. Anything I can do for the station, I love doing.
“This place has got some fantastic leadership. The morale has always been good. We’re pleased to see where it has gone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.