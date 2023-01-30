OSWEGO — County legislators are considering approving $294,204 in pandemic relief money for six projects, the sixth round of such funding and the first one this year.
Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, including $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.
In 2022, the county distributed more than $5.7 million to municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses for 42 individual projects. The county’s share of the funding is $23 million.
Assuming the newest round of funding is approved by the appropriate committees, the full county legislature will vote on the following projects at its Feb. 9 meeting:
• Bridie Manor: $35,000 for lost revenue assistance. It has demonstrated through tax returns at least $50,000 in lost revenue in the year 2019-2020. The owner would like to use some of the money to upgrade the air quality in the restaurant.
• Liberty Resources: $170,000 for a mobile crisis program that began in Cayuga County. The program is specifically designed to provide immediate on-site crisis intervention to youths and adults experiencing a mental health crisis on a limited-hour structure.
The trained response team, composed of licensed therapists and qualified mental health providers, calmed down crises, prevented unnecessary hospitalizations and linked individuals to needed services in the community. This would create full-time crisis responders and case managers for the program.
• Mark’s Automotive: $24,198 for the demonstrated cost increase of a roof replacement and increased cost of replacing lifts in the shop.
• Hardwood Transformations: $50,000 to help offset the negative economic impact of COVID-19. T
he owner has demonstrated an income loss of $697,000 from December 2019 to Decembrt 2020. It would like to use the money to maintain LEAD certification and hire back employees.
• Pulaski Farmers’ Market: $3,006 to offset the negative impact of COVID-19 and to continue to provide the market and concert series. It has demonstrated a loss of $3,006 through the pandemic to date, including a loss of revenue plus increased cost of concerts.
• Desens House: $12,000 to allow four women to become certified alcohol- and substance-abuse counselors for a residency program that will open this year.
It will also pay for four refurbished computers to be assigned to the counselors to allow them to help with drug and alcohol abuse. Desens House will fund the program fully once renovations on its building are complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.