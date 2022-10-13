Oil Spill March

Pictured is the oil spill at the Oswego Harbor from March.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Remediation and site restoration work involving an oil spill at Oswego Harbor that leaked between 500 to 750 gallons of fuel oil onto Lake Ontario concluded in late August, new reports from the Oswego Harbor Power Plant show. Monitoring of groundwater quality, storm sewer discharges, and the shoreline will continue for at least another year on a quarterly basis, according to the State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The total discharge of No. 6 fuel oil, according to reports from State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and Oswego Harbor Power (OHP), dates back to March and totaled about 45,000 gallons of lost fuel, with most of it going into the soil at the power plant’s site.

