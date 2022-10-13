OSWEGO — Remediation and site restoration work involving an oil spill at Oswego Harbor that leaked between 500 to 750 gallons of fuel oil onto Lake Ontario concluded in late August, new reports from the Oswego Harbor Power Plant show. Monitoring of groundwater quality, storm sewer discharges, and the shoreline will continue for at least another year on a quarterly basis, according to the State Department of Environmental Conservation.
The total discharge of No. 6 fuel oil, according to reports from State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and Oswego Harbor Power (OHP), dates back to March and totaled about 45,000 gallons of lost fuel, with most of it going into the soil at the power plant’s site.
The incident was first reported on March 8, when the U.S. Coast Guard was notified by Port City residents of an oil discharge near the Oswego Harbor Power station at the harbor. NYSDEC officials said the release of fuel ceased on March 11 when a diver plugged up the leak.
“During this time, boats were deployed in the harbor to skim and collect any visible oil and cleanup along the shoreline of Breitbeck Park was ongoing,” the NYSDEC spokesperson said.
Environmental cleanup crews and regulators at state and federal levels — led by the Coast Guard, based on the Clean Water Act — worked to contain the spill and mitigate risks throughout the spring and summer.
“The discharge was contained and determined to be emanating from a breached storm water outfall due to an underground fuel oil transfer pipeline failure located within the OHP property,” an OHP spokesperson said. “The failure was due to pipeline corrosion that had occurred over many years prior to current ownership.”
Spokespeople from OHP and NYSDEC told The Palladium-Times Thursday the incident’s containment has been an all-hands-on-deck effort from environmental agencies at the state and federal level.
“NYSDEC worked closely with many state, local, and federal partners to comprehensively investigate and address the Oswego Harbor spill and will continue ongoing monitoring to ensure the full protection of public health and the environment,” representatives from NYSDEC said in a statement issued to The Palladium-Times.
The pipeline has been removed and replaced and contaminated soil remnants and debris have been disposed of at Oswego County landfills and the county’s incinerator. Further assessments on the condition of the remaining transfer piping suggest the current infrastructure is in good operating condition, the OHP spokesperson said.
Regulators from the U.S. Coast Guard and NYSDEC have deemed the threat to Lake Ontario has been adequately addressed thus far, according to a NYSDEC letter from August. The state agency will now be responsible for oversight on the site.
“At the direction of federal and state officials, OHP has installed groundwater wells that will allow continued monitoring of the site and protection of natural resources moving forward,” an OHP spokesperson said.
NYSDEC documents provided to The Palladium-Times detail how remediation work has taken place.
At the lakeshore, breakwall, and harbor shoreline:
The shoreline of the harbor was visually surveyed to determine areas that needed to be cleaned. Hot water washes were used to clean the oil off of the breakwall and rip rap.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) developed a strategy for determining when a section of breakwall and shoreline could be considered clean. Most sections of the harbor were easily cleaned. However, wave action had forced oil into rock crevices along a section of OHM’s shoreline property, somewhere east from the pier to and extending all the way to Breitbeck Park. OHP removed the rock in this area and replaced it with clean stone and continues to visually monitor this area for any signs of sheening. A NYSDEC spokesperson said the agency has not received any reports of sheening since the completion of this work.
Harbor Sediments
OHP investigated the harbor sediments to determine if oil was present. Various techniques were employed, including underwater cameras and oil absorbent pom poms that were dragged along the harbor bottom. OHP collected samples in the area near where the spill occurred, which is where the vast majority of oil was trapped. A NYSDEC said the agency received the sampling report on Oct. 7 and is currently reviewing the document.
Storm Sewer Cleaning and Investigation
No sewer operations were impacted. After plugging the storm sewer, OHP’s contractors began pumping out the oil and water mixture to portable holding tanks, where the oil was then skimmed off. The remaining water was effectively treated onsite with a portable system to meet state cleanup requirements prior to being discharged back to the lake. A total of approximately 1.5 million gallons of contaminated water were treated on site and discharged, a NYSDEC spokesperson said.
During the site investigation, environmental cleanup crews discovered that the outfall of the storm sewer had several breaks, allowing oil to migrate to the surrounding soil. The oil was contained behind the sheet pile of OHP’s pier, and therefore could not be excavated without impacting structural integrity. Contractors installed a pipe liner to seal the storm sewer from further contamination. Soil in other areas of the storm sewer was investigated for oil, with no impacts seen, NYSDEC officials said.
Excavation of Soil in Initial Spill Area
The structure of the pier’s retaining wall contained the oil from entering the lake. The impacted portions of the system were permanently removed and contaminated soil was excavated. A total of 1,682 tons of contaminated soil were excavated from the site.
Investigation to determine the extent of contamination
Over 40 soil borings were taken at the site to determine the extent of contamination and if other sources of oil were present, NYSDEC officials said, adding that no evidence of additional spill locations has been found.
