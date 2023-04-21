OSWEGO — A new printing press will arrive beginning today to replace the one that The Palladium-Times has used at its 140 W. First St. building in Oswego for nearly half a century.
OSWEGO — A new printing press will arrive beginning today to replace the one that The Palladium-Times has used at its 140 W. First St. building in Oswego for nearly half a century.
The old press was installed in April 1974.
Fred J. Dubuque had the honor of pressing the button to start the press. Dubuque, who was 84 at the time, had retired the year before after working for the newspaper continuously for 70 years. The first press he ran had been steam-driven.
Pennsylvania-based Sample News Group owns The Palladium-Times and Valley News and recently acquired the Oswego County News and Oswego Shopper. All of the papers will be printed in Oswego when the new press is installed, said Publisher Sharon Lynett.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “We’re in a position that we’re one of the few newspaper companies that in 2023 is acquiring new newspapers and getting a new press.”
The process of removing the old press and installing the new press is expected to take about two weeks, Lynett said, but the company is prepared for it to take as long as a month to get the new press up and running. In the meantime, the newspapers will be printed at Sample-owned newspapers in Towanda and Indiana, Pennsylvania.
“This is going to be a major step up and it’s about as new as you get,” she said, adding that the press being installed was less than 20 years old. “We’re keeping printing jobs in the area, and we’ll have expanded capabilities to print.”
That’s welcome news to Pressroom Manager Phil Reitz, who started at The Palladium-Times 18 years ago in the mailroom. He moved on to stuffing inserts into papers and worked his way up to running the press. Reitz oversees a staff of seven people who run the press and stack and stuff the papers.
Working on a half-century old press has its challenges. There aren’t any new parts to be had, so if something breaks, Reitz has had to go through companies that sell used parts or scour the Internet to find replacements. But he says he’s still managed to keep the old press fine-tuned.
“I’ve gotten to know this press to where I can keep it running and get the paper out,” he said.
Still, the new press will be a significant step forward.
The old press was designed to print black and white and was retrofitted to print color. That means only four pages of the newspaper can be printed in color. With the new press, half of the paper will be printed in color, Reitz said.
The printing quality will also be noticeably better too. Pictures will appear crisper. In the past Reitz has had to constantly adjust the press to keep pictures clear. That won’t be an issue soon.
Reitz said it’s a little bittersweet.
“I’m excited to see something new come in, but it’s going to be a little bit of a change getting used to it,” he said.
