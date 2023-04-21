Phil Reitz prints paper

Pressroom Manager Phil Reitz makes adjustments to the press during the printing of The Oswegonian, SUNY Oswego’s student newspaper, on Thursday. Pennsylvania-based Sample News Group, which owns The Palladium-Times and Valley News, and recently acquired the Oswego County News and Oswego Shopper, is replacing the old press with a newer press beginning today.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — A new printing press will arrive beginning today to replace the one that The Palladium-Times has used at its 140 W. First St. building in Oswego for nearly half a century.

The old press was installed in April 1974.

Recommended for you