Blue Moon Grill new owners

From left, Bill and Karen Hubel toast the success of Stephanie and Mat Overton. The Overtons will officially become owners of the Blue Moon Grill on Thursday.

 Photo provided

FULTON – New owners will start officially operating the Blue Moon Grill restaurant in Fulton on Thursday.

Mat and Stephanie Overton are taking over for Bill and Karen Hubel, who owned and operated the establishment at 122 Cayuga St. for 17 years. 

Recommended for you