Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 3:46 am
“I’ve heard it called a hidden gem, but I know people from all across Central New York love it,” Stephanie Overton said.
“It’s not unusual for people from Onondaga County to make a drive to Fulton for a great meal at the Blue Moon on a Friday or Saturday evening. Above all, however, it’s really important to me and my family to maintain the integrity of the outstanding brand built by Bill and Karen for nearly two decades.”
Stephanie said she has been in the hospitality industry her whole life. Their son, Macean MacIntyre, and daughter, Joan Overton, will also be involved in supporting the business.
The menu will remain The same, but hours may eventually expand, Stephanie Overton said.
“We’ve hired two new chefs, and Bill will remain as a chef here training them for the next several months to ensure a smooth transition,” she said. “In addition, we’ll be offering a Mardi Gras menu in February, just as Blue Moon has for many years.”
Bill and Karen Hubel said they’ve enjoyed serving the Fulton community.
“Bill and I are grateful for the privilege to have shared countless special moments in people’s lives for so many years here,” Karen Hubel said. “We wish the Overtons every success, and we’ll be offering a helping hand as they move forward.”
Blue Moon was originally established in 2000 by Doug Caster as Blue Moon Bistro, a combination restaurant/deli/ice cream parlor.
The name was changed to Blue Moon Grill in the first quarter of 2004 when the deli case and ice cream counter were removed, and a new cocktail bar/lounge was built.
In January 2005, Ray and Linda Grimaldi took over operation of the restaurant. Ray Grimaldi is the grandson of the founders of the original Grimaldi’s Italian Restaurant in Utica.
Later that year, Bill and Karen Hubel became the sole operating partners. It closed for a short time for renovations before reopening in December 2005 with new carpeting, a rejuvenated bar/lounge and menu.
In February, 2012, following eight months of construction, the Hubels announced the opening of Under The Moon, a private dining area below the Blue Moon Grill, for up to 50 guests for special events.
The space features Mahogany paneling a granite bar, wine cellar and a separate kitchen. Stephanie Overton said that Under The Moon will continue to be available for special events, and that they are booking holiday parties and gatherings.
For further information, visit their website, www.bluemoongrill.com, or their Facebook page under “Blue Moon Grill.”
