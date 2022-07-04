OSWEGO — New administrative hires continue at Oswego city schools, as the local school district’s board of education has now recommended the appointment of an assistant superintendent.
Board of education members unanimously moved to appoint Amanda Caldwell as the district’s new assistant superintendent. Caldwell is the current executive director of the humanities curriculum at Liverpool Central School District (LCSD) and has plenty of administrative experience in schools all across the Syracuse area.
OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III welcomed Caldwell at Friday’s board meeting.
“(Caldwell) comes with a lot of experience and did an awesome job during her interview,” Calvin said. “We are really excited to have her.“
Caldwell, who was present at the meeting, also addressed the board.
“I just want to start by saying thank you for having faith in me and trusting that I am the right person to become your assistant superintendent,” Caldwell said. “I am honored and excited to take the position. There is a lot of good work to be done here. I am looking forward to growing professionally and the challenges of the job and hopefully moving the district forward for our staff and students.”
The new position was approved by voters through Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) 2022-2023 $97.1 million budget in May. Calvin has previously stressed the need for a whole new restructuring of job titles and administrative additions to the staff. The superintendent said this new organizational restructuring would help OCSD divert job duties from one executive position into several others, as well as create new positions to have an appropriate distribution of work tasks.
The district is trying to prioritize business, personnel, student services and special education, and curriculum and instruction as part of the district’s administrative mission, Calvin has said at previous meetings.
The new organizational chart establishes special education and student services as a separate branch in the district’s core set of departments. Previously, administrators in charge of special education and student services duties were part of the elementary education and accountability branch. OCSD previously restructured the executive director of curriculum and instruction role, as well as the executive director of personnel position.
The district has also created the following positions:
• Assistant director of business
• Onboarding specialist
• Clerk
• Director of literacy
• Director of math
• Three teachers on special assignment positions (TOSA)
• Executive director of special education
• Assistant director of special education and student services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.