New Haven Legion

The town of New Haven has decided to put in a purchase offer for the the American Legion building on State Route 104. The building was constructed in 1870. A tank sits in the front yard of the property. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

NEW HAVEN — New Haven will put in a purchase offer for the town’s vacant American Legion building.

The town board voted unanimously Tuesday night to make an offer after holding a public hearing in which some residents raised questions about the potential purchase.

