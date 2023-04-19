NEW HAVEN — New Haven will put in a purchase offer for the town’s vacant American Legion building.
The town board voted unanimously Tuesday night to make an offer after holding a public hearing in which some residents raised questions about the potential purchase.
The American Legion recently made clear to the town it is open to selling the building, at 4297 State Route 104, because it has moved to a new location.
A number of speakers at the public hearing decried what they considered a lack of transparency and information on both the possible purchase and intended use of the building.
Board member Fred Wilbur, however, defended the town’s approach.
“As far as disclosing the price,” he said, “if you do that, and another party is interested,” a bidding war may ensue, hurting the town’s chances of making the purchase. “That’s why you don’t negotiate in public until you’re ready to make that offer,” he said.
“It’s the same way if you go to a fruit market, and there’s one basket of apples left, and you say, ‘I’ll pay $10.’ Somebody else says, ‘I’ll pay $12.’ The next thing you know, the basket of apples is $42. That’s where you are right now. It’s just been kept under wraps at this time because we’re not ready.”
Others residents of the town questioned the wisdom of the town’s plan to convert the building into a community center. Previously, Town Supervisor Dan Barney had said the building could be used for a library and become the office of the town historian, and possibly used for occasional town board meetings and be a place for many groups that now use the town hall but whose scheduling often conflicts with official town meetings.
The red brick New Haven District #5 School was built in 1870 and at one point housed all the grades. In 1917, it was remodeled and gained a charter for a Union Free School, which was a first- and second-year high school. The American Legion Post, which owned the building for decades, erected a Patton M60 tank in the front yard in 2004 as a monument.
“It’s a beautiful concept, and it’s a nice dream, and it’s a nice thought,” said one resident, who identified himself only as Larry. “I’m just looking at the realism of purchasing and then maintaining and running, it’s not where you stuff books in it or open it up for meetings and it’s ready to go and we can forget about it as a town. I think there’s a lot more to consider getting into it than just the initial purchase and just initial repair.”
Resident Linda Bond-Clark brought up many questions about the intended use of the building and its potential long-term cost.
“Has the building been inspected?” she asked. “What about the cost of town insurance? How many employees will be necessary for this building? What is the cost to make it accessible to the handicapped and disabled? Is there asbestos to be removed? What about security? Councilperson (Mary) Curcio, as the previous school superintendent and I, as a retired teacher, can both estimate the cost of a youth center. The average youth center costs upwards of $500,000.”
Board member Joe Spereno spoke in favor of purchasing the building and turning it into a community center.
“I personally think this would be a great opportunity not only for the town,” he said, “but the kids in this town. They need something like that. Let’s face it. There are some families that don’t have anything. These kids get home from school, they’ve got to go on a computer or they can’t do their homework. Now what? Fail. They can walk right down the street to the Community Center. You go down to read a book. You go down to hang out with your friends. This isn’t just about the adults. This is about the kids, and the future of the kids we have. This is huge. This would be a big improvement to the town.”
And lastly, as the public hearing came to a close, Barney summed up his thoughts and concerns. He made these remarks with the knowledge, as he said in an interview the next morning, that there is no zoning law in New Haven.
“There’s a lot of concerns about what will happen if we went ahead,” he said Tuesday night. “I have concerns about what might if we don’t.”
